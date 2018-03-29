PMI McCaw Properties Joins the Property Management Inc. Network, Expanding And Improving Service in Dallas-Fort Worth Area

KELLER, Texas, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyle McCaw, real estate broker and property manager in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, joins the Property Management Inc. (PMI) network, changing the name of his company McCaw Property Management to PMI McCaw Properties. Additionally, McCaw will serve as a Regional Mentor for PMI property managers operating in the state of Texas.

Founded by McCaw in 2005, McCaw Property Management quickly set itself apart by working directly with investors through every step of the real estate investment process. An experienced real estate investor himself, McCaw's experience brings incomparable value to his clients. As a real estate broker and property manager, he assists local and out of state investors with locating and purchasing properties, renovating and converting properties to increase value, and then providing full-service professional property management. "Our property management stands out because we live it," said McCaw, "Because I have owned my own rental properties for many years, I understand well how and where to minimize costs and maximize returns. Being an investor myself has made me a better property manager, and as a property manager I have become a better investor."

As a way of sharing his knowledge and educating others about the real estate investing, McCaw has become recognized as an industry expert through the PMI McCaw Properties Blog. The video blog is a series of educational and instructional videos that answer questions and provide solutions for many of the problems property owners face. "The video blogs have been our most successful form of marketing because they're free, informative and once you make them, they're out there forever," McCaw said. "When people have questions about property management and look them up online they can find our videos on YouTube or our website. When you educate people, you build a relationship." These popular videos have contributed a large part of the growth of PMI McCaw Properties.

With PMI's state-of-the-art technology, training and support network at their disposal, PMI McCaw Properties will be able to meet Dallas-Fort Worth area property owner's needs with comprehensive residential, commercial, HOA and vacation rental services. "Being successful in property management takes hard work, hustle, and a commitment to doing something to grow your business every day," said McCaw, "And PMI's knowledge and resources have already helped us make our business even better."

Property Management Inc. is a property management and real estate services company providing leading-edge technology, training, systems, and support to more than 200 franchises. The PMI network manages more than $5 billion in assets globally and is recognized as a leading property management franchise. Its innovative franchise program provides the only platform that unifies the four pillars of property management: residential, commercial, association, and vacation rental. PMI is currently named on the Inc. 5000, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list as "Best in Category" winner for 2017 and 2018. Additionally, PMI is ranked as one of the Top 100 Global Franchises in 2017 by Franchise Direct. For more information, please visit www.propertymanagementinc.com

