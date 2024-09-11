PMI to Introduce Booksy: New Patented Collectible Toys That Spark a Love for Reading & Play

This fall, families can collect toys with tiny books inside, featuring characters from Paramount's PAW Patrol™, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and PMI's very own Monster Tales!

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Uniting the exciting world of toys with the imaginative world of books is the brand new patented and trademarked 'Booksy' collectible toy line by renowned global toy company, PMI Kids World. In an era where screens dominate, this collectible toy line offers children and families a unique way to foster a love for play and reading. Featuring tiny books cleverly housed inside unique collectible figures, Booksy engages children in the tactile and imaginative experience of play and reading, one Booksy at a time. The line will launch in October with PMI's original Monster Tales at Amazon, followed by an expansion in November with licensed character versions from the hugely popular worlds of PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon, and Paramount+ original series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, at Walmart.

Designed, written, and illustrated for children and families, Booksy collectible figures are the perfect steppingstone to nurturing children's literacy through the excitement of collecting both books and appealing figures. The core Booksy collection, titled Monster Tales, introduces a series of original characters, stories, and a special Monster Tales bookcase for young readers to place and display their growing mini book collections. Characters from mega popular franchises, such as Chase and Skye, pups from PAW Patrol, and Raphael and Michelangelo from Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, will also bring familiar faces to the world of Booksy, making reading even more exciting for young fans of the beloved franchises.

Patented and trademarked, the Booksy toy line and the Monster Tales brand are PMI's very own intellectual properties that introduces an innovative story-focused product variety featuring the talents of Christian Tremblay, branding specialist and a titan of the family entertainment industry with over 30 years of experience.

"As a parent and lifelong reader, I understand the importance of encouraging children to discover a love for reading and play that truly ignites their imaginations," says Omer Dekel, CEO at PMI Kids' World. "Booksy is particularly special to me because it's an IP we've developed in-house and patented, blending the excitement of toys with the educational value of relatable life lessons and adventures in collectible books. I'm incredibly excited to see how Booksy will inspire and nurture the next generation."

In October 2024, the Booksy Monster Tales Six Pack, featuring Monster Tales Dome figures, will launch on Amazon in the USA. This collection offers six unique characters for children aged 3-8 to collect. Additionally, the Booksy Monster Tales Bookshelf Collector Set, including a Monster Tales Booksy figure and a Collector's Bookshelf, will also be available on Amazon. The first licensed version will be launched November 2024, introducing Booksy One Pack PAW Patrol and Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Dome figures at Walmart, and offering 12 beloved characters for young fans. Globally, the Booksy Monster Tales toy line is set for a Fall 2024 release, with key markets including the United States, United Kingdom (exclusively distributed by Character Options), France (exclusively distributed by Bandai France), the Middle East (exclusively distributed by iBrands), Canada (exclusively distributed by Red Planet), and more. The Booksy PAW Patrol and Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toy lines will be sold exclusively at 3,000 Walmart stores across the USA.

Renowned for turning trending IPs into must-have toys, PMI Kids World is excited to introduce their very own brand and line of Booksy toys, right in time for the holidays.

About PMI Kids World

Established in 1995, PMI Kids World is a leading gaming-sector toy manufacturer focused on licensing consumer products in over 170 countries. PMI Kids World gives licensed intellectual properties (IPs) a vibrant existence by creating high-quality, innovative, affordable toys and collectibles. We're here to bring the mega children's brands and the coolest lines to kids worldwide. Our lineup includes esteemed names like Sonic Prime, Pudgy Penguins, Brawl Stars, and many others. Rooted in our purpose is the aspiration to ensure that every child can partake in the delight of play, irrespective of their circumstances.

About Booksy

Patented and trademarked by PMI Kids World, Booksy is the global toy company's newest innovation in collectible toys and storytelling. Launching with PMI's very own Monster Tales IP in October 2024, each Booksy character figure houses a miniature, full-colored storybook that empowers kids' imagination by merging engaging play patterns with storytelling. Following Monster Tales, Booksy will also release versions based on popular kids licenses such as PAW Patrol and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in November 2024. Designed for boys and girls ages 3 to 8, each story introduces kid-relatable life lessons that children, families, and teachers will love and enjoy.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by a diverse slate of consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio is based on content from platforms including Paramount+, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), cable networks (including MTV, Nickelodeon and Showtime), and Paramount Pictures. Additionally, the division operates Paramount Game Studios. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit ParamountShop.com.

