PMI U.S. Names Five Artists Shaping Modern American Culture for the ZYN America250 Art Series

The cohort spans artists working in street art, sculpture, embroidery, and photography, each reinterpreting the spirit of America's 250th anniversary through limited-edition metal ZYN cases

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philip Morris International's U.S. businesses (PMI U.S.) today unveiled the artist cohort for the ZYN America250 Art Series, a cultural initiative from America's No. 1 nicotine pouch brand celebrating the nation's 250th anniversary. Following a nationwide search that began this summer, five American and U.S.-based artists have been selected to reinterpret modern Americana through original work that will be adapted into limited-edition metal ZYN cases.

Artist Series Cases

The artists were chosen from an initial shortlist of 20 emerging and established talents and then narrowed through a multistage process informed by curators, advisors, and cultural experts nationwide. Spanning painting, sculpture, photography, embroidery, and street art, this group represents the diversity, individuality, and spirit of reinvention at the heart of American creative expression today.

Each of the selected artists brings a distinct perspective and body of work that speaks to the themes shaping American culture:

Cordy Ryman — Recognized for pushing the boundaries of abstract art, Ryman is a New York City-based sculptor and painter whose works with reclaimed materials have contributed to the growing movement around sustainable practices in contemporary art. His art has been exhibited at MoMA PS1 and is held in leading collections such as the Rubell Family Collection and the Microsoft Art Collection.

— Recognized for pushing the boundaries of abstract art, Ryman is a New York City-based sculptor and painter whose works with reclaimed materials have contributed to the growing movement around sustainable practices in contemporary art. His art has been exhibited at MoMA PS1 and is held in leading collections such as the Rubell Family Collection and the Microsoft Art Collection. Bisco Smith — At the intersection of music, graffiti, and visual art, Brooklyn-based Bisco Smith's freestyle, "calligraffiti"-inspired style captures the energy of American street culture. Smith's work, shown internationally and through collaborations with major global brands, reflects the ongoing dialogue between public art and commercial design.

— At the intersection of music, graffiti, and visual art, Brooklyn-based Bisco Smith's freestyle, "calligraffiti"-inspired style captures the energy of American street culture. Smith's work, shown internationally and through collaborations with major global brands, reflects the ongoing dialogue between public art and commercial design. Dan Levenson — Known for his conceptual approach, Los Angeles artist Dan Levenson's ongoing art-school-inspired works have sparked conversations about education and artistic freedom. His multidisciplinary practice mirrors current debates about creativity and labor in the American cultural landscape.

— Known for his conceptual approach, Los Angeles artist Dan Levenson's ongoing art-school-inspired works have sparked conversations about education and artistic freedom. His multidisciplinary practice mirrors current debates about creativity and labor in the American cultural landscape. Ray Materson — A self-taught fiber artist whose story of transformation and resilience resonates with audiences, Materson creates intricate miniature embroideries—initially developed during his incarceration—that are seen as a testament to the power of art for personal and social change. His pieces are held in the American Folk Art Museum and the American Visionary Art Museum.

— A self-taught fiber artist whose story of transformation and resilience resonates with audiences, Materson creates intricate miniature embroideries—initially developed during his incarceration—that are seen as a testament to the power of art for personal and social change. His pieces are held in the American Folk Art Museum and the American Visionary Art Museum. Laurie Simmons — Since the mid-1970s, Laurie Simmons has staged scenes to create images with intensely psychological subtexts and nonlinear narratives. By the 1980s Simmons was at the forefront of a generation of artists, predominantly women, whose use of photography began a new dialogue in contemporary art. Her work is included in many permanent collections worldwide.

Each limited-edition metal ZYN case will feature a design from one of the artists. The cases, which contain no product and are intended as collectible accessories, will debut exclusively for ZYN Rewards members before becoming available via ecommerce and select retailers in fall 2026.

"These five artists represent the breadth of creative talent shaping American culture today, from street art to studio craft to fine-art photography," said Leila Del Mar, Chief Marketing Officer for PMI U.S. "We're proud to give their work a national platform as part of our America250 initiative, and even prouder of what each of them brings to this moment in the country's story."

ZYN's America250 Art Series case designs will be unveiled on a rolling basis, alongside ongoing cultural programming, community engagement, and commemorative events as part of PMI U.S.'s America250 initiative.

Additional details, including release dates for individual case designs, will be announced in the coming months.

PMI U.S.: Invested in America

Philip Morris International Inc.'s U.S. businesses are invested in America's future and advancing a smoke-free nation. The businesses are committed to providing the approximately 25 million legal-age consumers who smoke cigarettes with better, smoke-free alternatives and to ensuring the products are marketed responsibly. From PMI's global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and other locations nationwide, PMI U.S. contributes leadership, jobs, investment, and innovation in the U.S. The U.S. businesses employ more than 3,000 people across America and operate product manufacturing facilities, including in Aurora, Colorado, Owensboro, Kentucky, and Wilson, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.uspmi.com.

References to "PMI" mean the Philip Morris International family of companies. "PMI U.S.," "we," "our," and "us" refer to one or more PMI U.S. businesses.

ZYN is not risk-free and contains nicotine, which is addictive.

SOURCE PMI US Corporate Services, Inc.