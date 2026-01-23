PMMI Pharma Infographic Reveals Manufacturing and Regulatory Challenges as Well as Future Packaging Trends

Research shows pharmaceutical manufacturers face a growing market and will need OEMs and suppliers to overcome operational issues and support growth.

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The pharmaceutical industry is in a period of sustained expansion, experiencing mid-single-digit compound annual growth rates for the past several years, a trend that is projected to continue through 2030, according to a white paper entitled 2025 Trends and Challenges in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing from PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. The full study is expected to be released in February 2026.

A preview of the upcoming white paper is now available in infographic format, featuring a machinery purchase outlook, top manufacturing and packaging challenges, regulatory challenges and requirements, and sustainability priorities.

Growth Comes with Obstacles

Even with steady market growth, pharmaceutical manufacturers face numerous challenges, including regulatory burdens and throughput demands. The top six manufacturing and packaging challenges identified in the 2025 Pharma Packaging & Processing Key Trends & Insights Infographic include:

Keeping up with regulatory challenges

Expanding automation/reducing manual processes

Space/footprint constraints

Serialization and aggregation

Supply chain management

Machine monitoring (including remote)

"Breakthrough new drugs such as specialized oncology treatments as well as new applications for existing drugs — like GLP-1 prescriptions for weight management — are leading the charge on industry growth," says Jorge Izquierdo, vice president, market development at PMMI.

Although steady growth is expected, the industry faces several challenges, including balancing packaging sustainability with operational and regulatory needs. Despite this issue, 78% of manufacturers report they have incorporated sustainability features into their packaging.

For those pursuing more sustainable packaging, making future material changes is the most common strategy, including:

27% seeking to reduce material usage with lightweighting

24% planning to use more recycled materials

24% pursuing compostable materials

20% incorporating biodegradable materials into packaging

Material and barrier properties pose particular challenges for pharmaceutical manufacturers. Since products often are sensitive to environmental factors such as temperature and humidity, any sustainable material choices must first meet the required barrier needs. This often limits the range of materials and formats that manufacturers can pursue, making it more challenging to meet their sustainability goals.

Future pharmaceutical packaging will also incorporate more connectivity features and ways for consumers to interact with products and brands, such as radio frequency identification tags, wireless packaging sensors, and additional augmented reality features.

Meanwhile, reporting and documentation also pose challenges, with 71% of those surveyed reporting these as their top issues. To address regulatory requirements, end users are expanding employee training, purchasing new equipment, and using predictive/preventive maintenance to ensure compliance.

"OEM [original equipment manufacturer] services to support regulatory compliance are largely in line with end needs, but OEMs and suppliers should consider offering additional assistance around reporting requirements, such as building out digital infrastructures to digitize the reporting process," Izquierdo states.

PMMI's research shows that OEMs plan to add machinery features such as artificial intelligence (AI)-supported processing (including machine learning), data gathering sensors and tools, remote troubleshooting, and upgrade capability.

OEMs and suppliers that offer a diverse portfolio of machine options, can integrate specialized digitization and automation features, and can support manufacturer processes through tools like remote monitoring, training, and education, will be well-positioned to address end user needs.

Download the 2025 Pharma Packaging & Processing infographic here.

