PMP Management Selected As New Managing Agent For Bridgewater Residential Community, A 2,312 Home Master Planned Community North Of Dallas, Texas

DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering its commitment to being a lifestyle-centric homeowners association management company, PMP MANAGEMENT LLC. (PMP) announces their newest partnership with Bridgewater Community Association, a new 2,312 home master planned, community located in the City of Princeton, just north of Dallas, Texas. With their diverse portfolio of dynamic Association partners, Bridgewater becomes not only the most recent addition to PMP's Texas collection, but their first in the Dallas area.

"We view ourselves as much more than a homeowners association management company. We're a lifestyle company and we pride ourselves on our awesome responsiblity to elevate the resident experience for our community partners. This is why PMP is such a natural fit for the Bridgewater Community Association." says Brad Watson, President and CEO of PMP.

Bridgewater is a lifestyle-focused, family-friendly community with resort-like amenities including walking trails, numerous parks and open spaces, a catch and release lake and a beautiful community center complete with a clubroom, fitness center, pool and lazy river.

"Bringing our unique brand of extraordinary service to the Dallas area has always been a goal of ours." says Watson. "We are honored to have been selected as managing agent for the Bridgewater community and we look forward to a successful and long-lasting partnership."

ABOUT PMP MANAGEMENT

PMP was founded in 2008 with a vision for a fresh approach to community management, focused on extraordinary customer care and a proactive, value-added management style that has come to define their organization. After working with the association management industry for nearly a decade, their firm's founders knew that there was an opportunity to revolutionize the way Associations were managed and elevate the resident experience. Their partnership with Bridgewater will mark the opening of their 9th full-service division and their second in Texas.



