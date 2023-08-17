PMR Law Founders Listed Among Best Lawyers in America

Both name partners honored for personal injury litigation excellence

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founding partners at trial law boutique Paranjpe Mahadass Ruemke LLP, or PMR Law, have earned placement in the 2024 edition of Best Lawyers in America, the oldest peer review guide that highlights the leading attorneys in the nation.

Trial lawyers Tej Paranjpe and Raj Mahadass are recognized for excellence in personal injury litigation on behalf of plaintiffs. The powerhouse duo has taken on major companies like Apple, Ford and Amazon and has a reputation for securing favorable verdicts and settlements on behalf of clients.

"We are grateful that our results and dedication are acknowledged by our peers," said Mr. Mahadass. "To be listed among the best in the industry is inspiring, but the best honor we could achieve is justice for those who have been wronged."

The Houston-based firm specializes in a wide variety of personal injury litigation, including premises liability, defective products, motor vehicle accidents, construction accidents and others.

No strangers to industry accolades, the renowned managing partners have garnered a respected reputation in the legal profession, earning repeat honors for their representation of plaintiffs by the Texas Super Lawyers and Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers legal guides. Texas Lawyer magazine also has named PMR Law Houston's best personal injury firm for two consecutive years in its "Best of" listing.

"We are very proud to be named among such skilled and distinguished professionals," said Mr. Paranjpe. "It's a great feeling, and we are grateful for the endorsement by Best Lawyers and our industry peers."

Selection to Best Lawyers in America is based on peer nominations and feedback from attorneys in the same practice areas and geographic regions. The 2024 edition marks the second consecutive honor for Mr. Paranjpe and the introductory listing for Mr. Mahadass.

Paranjpe Mahadass Ruemke LLP, or PMR Law, is driven by compassion and focused on results. The firm has helped thousands of clients receive the compensation they deserve in personal injury litigation and business disputes. PMR Law's priority is to provide personalized attention, professionalism and tireless representation.

