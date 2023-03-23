PMR Law Partners Named Among Nation's Best Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers for 2023

Renowned legal guide honors both founders of Houston-based boutique firm

HOUSTON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PMR Law founding partners have been named to Lawdragon's 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers legal guide. The 2023 edition marks the second consecutive year Lawdragon has featured both name partners on the national list.

Founding partners Tej Paranjpe and Raj Mahadass have decades of experience handling a range of complex and commercial litigation matters as well as personal injury cases involving motor vehicle accidents, construction accidents, defective products and premises liability.

"It's a great honor to be acknowledged by such a distinguished industry guide and especially by our peers," said Mr. Paranjpe. "The recognitions are always great, but the quality of work we are able to provide for our clients is what means the most to us as a team."

Houston-based PMR Law has garnered a national reputation and track record of securing favorable verdicts and settlements on behalf of plaintiffs. The firm has recently taken on several large corporations such as Amazon, Apple Inc. and Ford Motor company.

"The attorneys on this list are all powerhouses and we are proud to be named among them," said Mr. Mahadass. "We are very thankful to our entire team, our clients, and to Lawdragon for making this recognition possible."

This is just the latest accolade for the personal injury boutique. PMR Law has also been named among Houston's best personal injury firms by Texas Lawyer's "Best of" listing for the last three consecutive years, landing in the top two spots in 2021 and 2022. In addition, Mr. Paranjpe and Mr. Mahadass were honored in the 2022 edition of Texas Super Lawyers and Houstonia Magazine's "Top Lawyers" list for their work in personal injury litigation.

Lawdragon's 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers list recognizes the lawyers who stand on the front lines of justice by taking on the toughest cases. Honorees are selected through the publication's long-established process of independent journalistic research and submissions, involving interviews and research on thousands of legal industry candidates.

Paranjpe Mahadass Ruemke LLP, or PMR Law, is driven by compassion and focused on results. The firm has helped thousands of clients receive the compensation they deserve in personal injury litigation and business disputes. PMR Law's priority is to provide personalized attention, professionalism, and tireless representation. Visit: www.pmrlaw.com.

