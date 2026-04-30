pmtbox Secures $15M in Seed Funding to Unify Fragmented Commerce Stacks Into a Single Infrastructure

Record-setting Utah financing will accelerate the development of a commerce platform unifying payments, risk and data into a single system of record

OREM, Utah, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- pmtbox, the Enterprise Commerce Platform (ECP) built to unify payments, risk, and data for merchants, today announced $15 million in Seed Funding. Led by Tandem Ventures, with participation from Element Ventures, Cynosure Investment Partners, and Aaron Skonnard (Founder & CEO, Pluralsight), this marks Utah's largest reported seed round in the last decade.

For years, merchants have been forced to operate across a fragmented web of vendors, tools, and siloed data streams, with no single point of accountability. This patchwork infrastructure drives up costs, complicates risk controls, and prevents operators from fully leveraging their own data. pmtbox was built to eliminate that fragmentation and put control back in the hands of the merchant.

"Commerce has advanced, but the infrastructure behind it is still fragmented, expensive, and misaligned with the needs of merchants," said Wayne Hamilton, CEO and Co-Founder of pmtbox. "The industry built around point solutions that solve individual problems, but collectively they created complexity, siloed data, and a lack of accountability. We believe merchants should own their data and fully understand their economics. pmtbox unifies payments, risk, and data into a single commerce layer; giving operators the control and leverage they've been missing."

Ultimately, this gives merchants — including the approximately 1,300 customers pmtbox already serves — total control over their data, reducing the true cost of payments. While lowering implicit payment fees is an important first step, the most significant costs are hidden deeper within the business. By unifying the commerce stack, pmtbox allows operators to tackle these larger expenses head-on: preventing fraud, minimizing chargebacks, eliminating manual dispute resolution, and ensuring customer acquisition dollars actually convert at checkout.

"In building Divvy, I have seen first-hand the fragmentation and inefficiency of the underlying financial infrastructure that supports commerce," said Alex Bean, Founding Partner at Tandem. "What I believe is unique at pmtbox is the team's deep operator DNA – decades of experience across payments, risk, and scaling commerce businesses. They are not just attacking a surface-level problem; they are rebuilding a critical layer of the commerce infrastructure that mirrors how businesses are run today."

Supplemental to expanding the company's commerce architecture, the funding will be used to expand pmtbox's engineering, risk and enterprise teams while accelerating enterprise go-to-market efforts across verticals where commerce complexity is highest. In addition to the capital milestone, Alex Bean joins the pmtbox board of directors, and Nick Thomas, founder of Finicity, also joins as an independent director. These additions bring two of Utah's most successful fintech founders to help guide pmtbox's next phase of growth.

To start unifying your commerce stack, please visit: pmtbox.com.

About pmtbox

pmtbox is a unified commerce platform that puts data and control back in the hands of merchants. By consolidating payments, risk intelligence, and transaction data into a single layer, it eliminates the fragmentation of legacy point solutions and gives operators full visibility into their true economics. Founded on the principle that infrastructure should strengthen merchant leverage rather than create dependency, pmtbox serves approximately 1,300 customers across industries where commerce complexity is highest. For more information, visit pmtbox.com.

SOURCE Payment Box, Inc. (DBA: pmtbox)