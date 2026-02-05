PMV Capital Advisers, LLC Celebrates Successful Third Anniversary of the PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF (NYSE Arca: ARP)

ARP was launched in December 2022 with the objective of delivering risk-adjusted returns across varying economic cycles.

DALLAS, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PMV Capital Advisers, LLC, providing wealth management solutions to individuals and sub-advisory services to other investment advisers, celebrates the third anniversary of PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF (NYSE Arca: ARP).

Risk parity is a style of portfolio construction that seeks to balance returns throughout a market cycle by managing the risk/return trade-offs between the primary drivers of asset class returns, including economic growth and inflation. ARP uses a risk-parity approach to diversify asset allocation and a proprietary overlay that considers trends in the macroeconomic environment that impact asset class prices. PMV Capital Advisors President and Chief Investment Officer Daniel Snover, CFA, actively manages the ETF.

"Our Fund brings a risk-parity methodology that institutional investors have had access to for years to the retail market," said Snover. "We've enhanced this sophisticated approach by adding a trend component to determine positions and weightings. Over the past three years, this approach has resulted in a diversification solution that has low correlation to other portfolio holdings, making it a viable alternative for all or part of an investor's bond allocation."

An actively managed fund, ARP aims to stabilize a portfolio's returns by dynamically constructing a multi-asset portfolio across global equities, bonds, commodities, and currencies, with value driven primarily by portfolio-level risk allocation rather than individual security selection.

Launched on December 21, 2022, the fund saw total assets increase by 85% in 2025 to $53 million.1 Since its inception, the Fund has demonstrated:

Growth while navigating various market environments

Reduced volatility and drawdown profile as compared to stocks

Low correlation to stocks and bonds, leading to potential diversification benefits

Potential tax-efficiency, liquidity, and transparency due to its ETF structure

"Most advisors do not have exposure to basic equity diversifiers like gold and commodities, long-duration U.S. Treasuries, or currencies," said James Leffler, Head of Capital Strategy. "ARP provides investors with exposure to a wide-range of diversifying positions through one trade."

Financial advisors and investors who are interested in learning more about the PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF (the "Fund") can find additional information on www.pmvcapital.com/arp or by calling 1-888-495-9115.

About PMV Capital Advisers, LLC

PMV provides wealth management solutions to individuals, and sub-advisory services to other investment advisers. PMV Capital Advisers, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the SEC. Registration as an investment adviser is not an endorsement of PMV by securities regulators and does not mean the Adviser has achieved a specific level of skill or ability. Additional information regarding PMV, including its fees, can be found in PMV's Form ADV, Part 2, a copy of which is available upon request or online at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov/.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1-888-495-9115. Read the prospectus carefully before investing. You can review the prospectus here: http://www.pmvcapital.com/arp.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Drawdown measures the loss from peak-to-trough.

There are risks involved with investing, including loss of principal. There is no assurance that the objectives of the Funds will be achieved or will be will successful. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, the Fund is subject to Momentum risk. Therefore, the value of the Fund may decline if, among other reasons, momentum trends believed to be beneficial to the fund stop, reverse, otherwise behave differently than predicted, or the securities selected for inclusion in the Fund's portfolio do not perform as anticipated. The Fund may be more heavily invested in particular asset classes and may be especially sensitive to factors and economic risks that specifically affect those asset classes. An actively-managed fund is subject to the risk that its investment adviser will select investments or allocate assets in a manner that could cause the fund to underperform or otherwise not meet its investment objective.

Diversification and asset allocation strategies do not ensure a profit and do not protect against losses in declining markets.

PMV Capital Advisers, LLC, serves as the investment adviser of the Fund. Vident Asset Management serves as a sub advisor to the Fund. The Fund is distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with PMV Capital Advisers, LLC, Vident Investment Advisory, LLC or any of its affiliates.

1As of December 31, 2025.

