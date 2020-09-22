PMV Capital Launches Two Private Funds

ADDISON, Texas, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PMV Capital, LLC, a financial services firm that offers a combination of traditional financial planning, sub-advisory, and private funds, announced today that it has launched two open-ended private funds: PMV Capital Fund I, LP and PMV High Exposure Fund I, LP.

"Our edge comes from a clear understanding of how to exploit the momentum anomaly" says President Daniel Snover, CFA. "The key is to think of asset class trends in relation to each other, not individually. The concept is simple, but the diversification benefits it creates is the real driver of improved risk-adjusted returns our investors expect."

PMV focuses on portfolio construction driven by the underlying momentum of uncorrelated asset classes and has created the newly-launched funds for accredited investors that, PMV says, are underserved by current offerings in the market.

"Many of the hedge funds available today do not actually provide a hedge against other assets. Investors believe they are paying for risk management, but often they receive the same exposures found in their S&P 500 index fund," says Snover. "We seek to change that."

For more on PMV and its private funds, visit https://www.pmvcapital.com/investment-offerings or call Daniel Snover at (972) 850-0141. To receive regular updates and market commentary for free, visit https://www.pmvcapital.com/subscribe.

About PMV Capital, LLC

PMV Capital is the parent company of PMV Capital Advisers, LLC, and serves as the general partner of PMV Capital Fund I, LP and PMV High Exposure Fund I, LP. PMV Capital Advisers, LLC is the investment manager of both funds. PMV provides retirement and wealth management to individuals, sub-advisory and third-party management to other investment advisers, and private funds for accredited investors. Additional information regarding PMV Capital Advisers, LLC, including its fees, can be found in its Form ADV, Part 2, a copy of which is available upon request or online at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov/.

