PMV Pharma Appoints Deepika Jalota, Pharm.D. as Senior Vice President and Head of Regulatory Affairs

CRANBURY, N.J., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a leader in the discovery and development of p53-targeted small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of regulatory leader, Deepika Jalota, Pharm.D. as Senior Vice President and Head of Regulatory Affairs.

Prior to joining PMV Pharma, Dr. Jalota was employed by Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals beginning in July 2007 and was most recently Vice President, Global Regulatory Strategy Head, Oncology I. Prior to joining Bayer, Dr. Jalota was employed with Sanofi-Aventis, Forest Laboratories and Procter and Gamble. Dr. Jalota will lead the regulatory efforts for PMV Pharma's mutant p53 restoration drug pipeline drawing upon her experience leading global regulatory strategy for both early and late stage oncology therapeutics.

"Deepika's regulatory leadership and strategy in the oncology space have led to multiple product approvals. Her deep experience brings important insights to our efforts as we develop drugs to rescue the function of mutant p53 proteins to treat cancer," said David Mack, Ph.D., President and CEO of PMV Pharma.

"I am delighted to be part of PMV Pharma's ground-breaking scientific efforts to help advance the company's p53 portfolio of product candidates. PMV is advancing a pipeline of promising therapeutics that have the potential to improve the outcomes for patients with cancer. The opportunity to join efforts with a world-class team who is working on such an important class of therapeutics is exceptional", commented Dr. Jalota.

Dr. Jalota earned an Pharm.D. from University of Florida, College of Pharmacy and a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from Rutgers University.

About PMV Pharma

PMV Pharma was co-founded by Dr. Arnold Levine, one of the discoverers of the p53 protein and a professor emeritus at the Simons Center for Systems Biology at the Institute for Advanced Study. p53 is the most commonly mutated gene in cancer, with over 50 percent of all human tumors containing a p53 mutant protein. PMV Pharma is developing first-in-class p53 and p53 pathway modulators for the treatment of cancer. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize over three decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with pharmaceutical development focus.

Cancer cells often have mutations in p53 that enable them to escape death. PMV Pharma's unique mechanism of action promises to restore p53 to its normal function, eliminating this escape route and selectively killing the mutant cancer cells without affecting normal tissues. The protein plays a pivotal role in the body's natural defense mechanism against cancer and induces a highly-organized program of cellular death to prevent the proliferation of potentially cancerous cells.

PMV Pharma is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. The Company has raised over $100 million through investments from Topspin Biotech Fund in association with Euclidean Capital, OrbiMed Advisors, Osage University Partners, and from founding investor InterWest Partners.

