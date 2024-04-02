PMW Aero Announces the Addition of New Executive, James Palacios, to its Leadership Team

LIBERTY, S.C., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PMW Aero, a rapidly growing provider of high-quality precision machined components to the aerospace and defense community today announced the addition of James Palacios to its executive team.

Mr. Palacios will serve as the company's Vice President of Sales and Business Development, leading initiatives to expand market presence in key growth channels within the aerospace sector. Mr. Palacios brings over 35 years of aerospace experience to PMW Aero. He has been involved in various sectors of the industry since beginning his aviation career in the military before moving into various leadership roles with an aircraft manufacturer, engine & aircraft MROs, parts manufacturers, technical services providers, and CNC machining. He has extensive Sales and Operational experience, successfully growing the business of organizations while leading International Sales teams and Global Business Development teams. He has also held GM positions at organizations servicing the technical needs of aircraft lessors. Mr. Palacios is a graduate of University of Tennessee Knoxville with an Aerospace MBA and Bachelor of Science from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.

"Joining such a world class organization like PMA Aero, that is so well positioned for strategic growth in aerospace & defense industry, is an extremely exciting opportunity. It is an absolute pleasure to become part of such a great team," said Palacios. "The technical talent on this team and our manufacturing capabilities will enable us to focus on customer needs and grow the business and our customer base."

About PMW Aero

PMW Aero is a rapidly expanding manufacturer of high precision, machined components for the aerospace and defense industries. Incorporating Industry 4.0 diversified technology and smart systems, the company enhances the value of its manufacturing services to its customers. PMW Aero's roots go back more than 70 years with the founding of Precision Machine Works of Aiken, SC. Capitalizing on its long heritage of high-quality operations and outstanding customer service, PMW Aero (AS9100D / ISO2015 certified) specializes in the machining of complex geometry (5-axis), tight tolerance, medium sized engine, structural, and component parts. Its two facilities encompass more than 70,000 sq ft of manufacturing space and a 20-acre site for expansion. It is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, including a large array of DMG Mori, Mori Seiki, and Doosan CNC machining centers supported by a high-end quality assurance lab standardized with Zeiss CMM technologies. PMW Aero prides itself on having the "Best People with the Best Technology!" and is poised for significant growth as it supplies major commercial and defense aerospace OEMs and their Tier 1-2 supply chains.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Jimmy to our team," said Ashley Heaton, the founder and Chairman of PMW Aero. "His deep understanding of the market, industry needs and customer imperatives make him an ideal fit to lead our sales efforts in this dynamic industry."

