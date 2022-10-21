PMW Aero Announces the Addition of Two New Executives, Leiza Minchella and Griffin Goeddel, to its Leadership Team

LIBERTY, S.C., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PMW Aero, a rapidly growing provider of high-quality precision machined components to the aerospace and defense community today announced the addition of Leiza Minchella and Griffin Goeddel to its executive team.

Leiza Minchella, who will serve as the company's Executive Vice President of Sales, is an accomplished veteran of the aerospace industry, having served in executive sales and customer service roles managing accounts with some of the largest OEM, and Tier 1 providers to the aerospace and defense markets over the last 30 years. Lieza's deep understanding of these markets, and the importance of the customer experience will add tremendous value for PMW's current and prospective customers. Leiza is a graduate of Oxford University with a degree in Metallurgy and Science of Materials in addition to being a trained accountant in the UK.

"I am very excited to be part of PMW Aero's executive team and will build on the company's current success through focusing on technical solutions to our customers' needs," said Leiza Minchella.

Griffin Goeddel, the company's new Executive Vice President of Business Development, brings significant aerospace supply chain expertise and experience. Griffin comes to PMW Aero having held various positions of increasing responsibility at companies such as Hyundai Mobis, B/E Aerospace, KLX, and Boeing where he served in multiple senior and executive leadership roles. Griffin brings a unique perspective to PMW's current and prospective customers, having worked in customer facing roles throughout his career in sourcing and supply chain. Griffin is a graduate of Auburn University with a BS in Supply Chain Management, having also completed various other international business-related coursework and holds an Executive Supply Chain certificate from Washington University.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the PMW Aero's highly experienced team and look forward to providing our aerospace and defense customers with exceptional products and unrivaled customer service," said Griffin Goeddel.

About PMW Aero

PMW Aero is a rapidly expanding manufacturer of high precision, machined components for the aerospace and defense industries. Incorporating Industry 4.0 diversified technology and smart systems such as Internet of Things, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, the company enhances the value its manufacturing services to its customers. With roots going back more than 70 years to its parent, Precision Machine Works of Aiken, SC, PMW Aero has capitalized on its long heritage of high-quality operations and outstanding customer service. Operating since 2019, PMW Aero (AS9100D / ISO2015 certified) specializes in the machining of complex geometry (5-axis), tight tolerance, medium sized engine, structural, and component parts. Its current 40,000 sq ft facility on a 20-acre site is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, including a large array of DMG Mori CNC machining centers supported by a high-end quality assurance lab standardized with Zeiss CMM technologies. PMW Aero prides itself on having the "Best People with the Best Technology!" and is poised for significant growth as a key supplier to the major aerospace OEMs and their Tier 1-2 supply chain.

"We are extremely happy to have Leiza and Griffin on our team. Their knowledge, experience, and strong customer focus are a perfect fit for the company and our culture!" said Ashley Heaton, the founder and Chairman of PMW Aero.

