PMWEB Opens Registration for the 2026 Projections Conference, Offering Insights Into How Data, AI, and Modern Delivery Technology Strategies are Shaping the Future of Capital Projects

Leaders in capital project and portfolio management will connect in San Diego for three days to learn how the owner-operators of the world's most ambitious projects are transforming portfolios and mission-critical projects with modern project management. Attendees at this global industry event will get a behind-the-scenes look at projects shaping our world.

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PMWEB , the leading platform for lifecycle project management across capital portfolios, today announced the launch and opening of registration for Projections Conference 2026 . The event brings together global leaders responsible for planning and delivering the world's most ambitious capital projects.

"Projections provides an inside look at how leading owner-operators are rethinking project delivery and raising the bar for capital programs worldwide," said Huw Roberts , CEO of PMWEB. "By bringing together the people managing the projects shaping cities and industries, we are empowering teams with clear, practical takeaways they can bring back to their own projects."

The event will take place from April 29 to May 1, 2026, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, California. It will bring together executives from major sectors, including transportation, healthcare, higher education, real estate development, government, technology, and more, to share their experiences and explore growing trends, challenges, and opportunities in construction. Attendees will learn firsthand from organizations that are redefining performance, accelerating execution, and driving innovation on portfolios.

Conference highlights include:

Project Spotlights: Hear directly from project leaders how they improved visibility, accountability, and performance in case studies ranging from critical single projects to dynamic global enterprises.

Hear directly from project leaders how they improved visibility, accountability, and performance in case studies ranging from critical single projects to dynamic global enterprises. Technology Outlook: See the latest in capital and construction project management technology, including how workflow configuration and AI transformations are simplifying project oversight.

See the latest in capital and construction project management technology, including how workflow configuration and AI transformations are simplifying project oversight. Learning Sessions: Elevate your team's skills to get the most out of lifecycle project management tools and capabilities with hands-on training.

Elevate your team's skills to get the most out of lifecycle project management tools and capabilities with hands-on training. Awards Gala: Be inspired by and celebrate this year's winners of the Project Empowerment Awards, recognizing organizations that exemplify innovation, collaboration, and measurable impact in project and portfolio management.

Be inspired by and celebrate this year's winners of the recognizing organizations that exemplify innovation, collaboration, and measurable impact in project and portfolio management. Networking Opportunities: Connect with peers, capital project experts, and industry leaders in an engaging, collaborative environment.

The conference will provide valuable insights for organizations focused on improving project delivery, managing complexity, and aligning operational performance with business objectives.

For more information about Projections Conference 2026 and to register, visit pmweb.com/projections-conference .

About PMWEB

PMWEB is the strategic control center for owner-operators of complex capital programs. From long-term planning to project execution and asset management, the platform empowers teams to manage every project, process, and person across the entire capital portfolio – from initial planning through delivery and long-term operations. Trusted by leading organizations managing complex capital portfolios throughout the plan, build, operate lifecycle, PMWEB provides a single source of truth to keep every process on time, every stakeholder connected, every decision informed, and every dollar accounted for. To learn more, visit PMWEB.com .

About Project Empowerment Awards

The Project Empowerment Awards recognize organizations that exemplify excellence, innovation, and strategic impact in capital project planning and delivery. From infrastructure and healthcare to finance, real estate, and hospitality, the nominees represent a global network of leaders who are leveraging PMWEB to bring clarity, consistency, and control to their project and portfolio management practices. Learn more about the awards and previous winners at pmweb.com/awards

