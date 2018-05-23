PMX Agency Launches Marketplace E-Commerce Solution

The PMX solution was designed to address all aspects of holistic Marketplace strategy, from brand discovery and audience cultivation, to channel integration and campaign management, with programs customized based on a brand's overall e-commerce and business objectives.

PMX's Marketplace team offers a full-service approach:

Opportunity Assessment: understanding, measuring and advising on the opportunity for brands on key marketplaces.

understanding, measuring and advising on the opportunity for brands on key marketplaces. Content Development and Optimization: improving SERP, product discovery and product conversions.

improving SERP, product discovery and product conversions. Advertising Solutions: Integrated campaigns that drive increased brand visibility, audience cultivation and incremental sales through solutions like Amazon Marketing Services (AMS), Sponsored Products and Amazon Advertising Platform (AAP).

Integrated campaigns that drive increased brand visibility, audience cultivation and incremental sales through solutions like Amazon Marketing Services (AMS), Sponsored Products and Amazon Advertising Platform (AAP). Channel Growth Strategy: Business analysis inclusive of: category opportunity, merchandising recommendations and competitive insights.

"Amazon has a relentless, 'customer-only' view of the world. eBay in the past week has launched multiple, new capabilities. These moves are forever shifting consumer behavior, and it's changed the possibilities of how we use data to understand customers," said Chris Paradysz, co-CEO and founder of PMX Agency.

"PMX shares that same elevated focus on the customer, fueled by precision in performance marketing, and data and analytics capabilities that are built to answer marketer's complex questions. It is a very different operating reality. PMX will be relentless. Our teams strategically partner with clients - diversifying and discovering new marketing and channel approaches, innovating iterative and real-time testing, bringing new data sets and analytic approaches, are all priorities."

PMX's offering has a particular emphasis on Amazon, which now holds roughly 40% of the US ecommerce market, fueled, in large part, by its over 100 million loyal Prime members. Amazon has also established an aggressive roadmap for its advertising business – a business that has already generated $2 billion in Q1 revenues alone. With rich behavioral and purchase data available, retailers have crucial opportunities to leverage their highly targeted advertising programs and the constant influx of new offerings.

While Amazon often dominates the Marketplace conversation, others, like Google, eBay and Walmart have taken major stakes in the game. PMX clients continue to explore opportunities like the recently launched Shopping Actions program on Google Express, which focuses on a seamless shopping and transaction experience across Google Home devices, mobile assistant and mobile and desktop Search. More importantly, it gives retailers the chance to experiment with Voice, and its rapid advancements.

"For a lot of brands, Amazon and other Marketplace ecosystems can require an entirely new playbook," said Diana DiGuido, Senior Vice President of Paid Media. "The nuances of these platforms require that brands have the right teams in place to navigate the opportunities, communicate changes and transparently evaluate success. And that also means understanding the interplay of a brand's own ecommerce strategy and Marketplaces."

