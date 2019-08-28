PN Hoffman Announces Multi-Market Expansion With New Name

"We are entering an exciting new chapter in our company's history with our expansion outside of the greater D.C. area along with the building of large-scale communities across different markets," said Monty Hoffman, Founder and CEO of Hoffman & Associates. "Hoffman & Associates illustrates how we, as a company, lead by building to better serve our communities."

The $250 million Seaboard Station project will be built in three phases and consist of approximately 800,000 square feet of mixed-use space at full build-out. The expansion is a natural progression of Hoffman & Associates' thoughtful development approach of building from within and directly with communities. As seen with the decade-long effort behind The Wharf, the company will immerse themselves into the surrounding community and their second office will be located in the heart of Seaboard Station.

Founded on an innovative and unwavering commitment to sustainable development, PN Hoffman began in 1993 with a single townhouse renovation in D.C.'s Logan Circle neighborhood. From that single townhouse, it progressed to building mixed-use residences that stimulated growth in the District, to now developing entire urban neighborhoods in D.C. and beyond. The new company name of Hoffman & Associates reflects where the company is today, recognizing its talented and dedicated team.

"As we expand into new markets, we continue to develop with a 'community-first' mindset by creating spaces that raise the human spirit and enhance the way people socialize, work and live," Hoffman added. "Opening a second office this fall in the heart of Seaboard Station in North Carolina represents exciting growth for Hoffman & Associates and our commitment to deliver value to the community."

Hoffman & Associates is set to open its Raleigh, NC, office later this fall at 11 West Franklin St., Raleigh, NC. Hoffman & Associates main office is located at 760 Maine Ave SW in Washington, D.C.

For more information please visit www.hoffman-dev.com.

Hoffman & Associates

Hoffman & Associates is a leader in both residential and mixed-use development across multiple markets in the United States. Founded more than 25 years ago, Hoffman & Associates has developed over 70 mixed-use, residential, office and retail projects with an innovative and unwavering commitment to sustainable development. Hoffman & Associates is an industry expert in community-first building that delivers value and enhances the human connection. The company has major developments throughout the Washington, D.C., area, Raleigh, NC, and Falls Church, VA. Hoffman & Associates is also the managing member of Hoffman-Madison Waterfront, a joint venture with Madison Marquette, which is developing The Wharf, a $2.5 billion, 3.2 million sq. ft. neighborhood on one mile of Washington, D.C.'s southwest waterfront. Other future and recent developments include Seaboard Station, West Falls Church, Waterfront Station II, The Banks, The Bower, 525 Water, VIO, The Channel and Incanto. Hoffman & Associates is based in Washington, D.C., with a second office in Raleigh, NC. For more information please visit: www.hoffman-dev.com.

SOURCE PN Hoffman