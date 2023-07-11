PN Media Joins SmartMedia Technologies, Leading Web3 Engagement and Loyalty Provider

Integration to provide brands access to advanced suite of digital services

DENVER, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartMedia Technologies (SMT), the Web3 engagement and loyalty platform the future is being built on, announced today the integration of PN Media , a renowned digital marketing solutions consultancy for advertising and marketing agencies founded by digital marketing & ad-tech veteran Paula Novacki. This strategic integration marks a significant milestone for SMT, empowering their clients with a wider range of paid media strategy and consulting expertise while offering PN Media's existing clients access to a comprehensive suite of services, including DSP licensing, Web3 services, and strategic growth services.

PN Media's core services offerings include strategic, on demand media planning and buying, digital transformation as well as consulting with agencies that need to increase their media capacity. They specialize in SEM, Paid Social, Programmatic and Planning & Investments.

Tyler Moebius, CEO of SmartMedia Technologies, shared his excitement about the synergy, stating, "We are delighted to welcome PN Media to the SmartMedia Technologies family. Their extensive industry knowledge and track record of success will greatly enhance our capabilities as we continue to drive innovation in the Web3 engagement and loyalty landscape. This collaboration sets the stage for groundbreaking business development opportunities and positions us at the forefront of the industry."

The integration of PN Media with SMT reflects the growing demand for highly successful ad-tech companies and the need for expanded staffing and buying options within the digital media space. Amidst the current landscape where major advertising agencies and brand companies are downsizing their workforce, PN Media, and now SMT, stand poised to meet these pressing needs on a larger scale. This acquisition aligns with a broader business trend, underscoring the increasing requirement for hybrid, white-labeled digital services delivered by highly skilled professionals.

"We are thrilled to join forces with SmartMedia Technologies, a trailblazer in the Web3 space," said Paula Novacki, Founder of PN Media. "This partnership allows us to leverage our expertise in digital marketing solutions and deliver an enhanced level of service and innovation to our clients. Together, we will shape the future of engagement and loyalty strategies, unlocking unparalleled growth opportunities."

The integration of PN Media and SMT marks a significant milestone, propelling client offerings towards a future of transformative digital solutions and revolutionizing the way businesses engage with their customers. This strategic move further solidifies SMT's position as an industry leader in Web3 engagement and loyalty platforms, empowering businesses to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

