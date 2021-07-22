PNC Announces Redemption Of 3.250 Percent Senior Notes Due September 3, 2021

PITTSBURGH, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) today announced the redemption on Aug. 4, 2021 of all of the outstanding Senior Notes due Sept. 3, 2021 issued by PNC in the amount of $500,000,000 (CUSIP 693475AU9). The securities have a distribution rate of 3.250% and an original scheduled maturity date of Sept. 3, 2021. The redemption price will be equal to $1,000 per $1,000 in principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid distributions to the redemption date of Aug. 4, 2021.

Payment of the redemption price will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

