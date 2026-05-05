PNC Announces Redemption of 4.543% Senior Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Notes Due May 13, 2027

PITTSBURGH, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) today announced the redemption on May 13, 2026, of all outstanding 4.543% Senior Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Notes due May 13, 2027, in the amount of $1,250,000,000 (CUSIP 69353R FY9), issued by PNC Bank, National Association. The securities have an original scheduled maturity date of May 13, 2027. The redemption price will be equal to 100% of the principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date of May 13, 2026. Interest on the 4.543% Senior Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Notes will cease to accrue on the redemption date.

Payment of the redemption price for the 4.543% Senior Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACTS

MEDIA:

Anne Pace

(631) 338-3268

[email protected]

INVESTORS:

Bryan Gill

(412) 768-4143

[email protected]

SOURCE The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.