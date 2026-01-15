PNC Announces Redemption of 4.758% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Notes Due Jan. 26, 2027

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) today announced the redemption of, on Jan. 26, 2026, all outstanding 4.758% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Notes due Jan. 26, 2027, issued by PNC in the amount of $1,250,000,000 (CUSIP 693475 BL8). The securities have an original scheduled maturity date of Jan. 26, 2027. The redemption price will be equal to 100% of the principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date of Jan. 26, 2026. Interest on the 4.758% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Notes will cease to accrue on the redemption date.

Payment of the redemption price for the 4.758% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

