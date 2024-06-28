PNC Announces Stress Capital Buffer (SCB) and Planned Capital Actions

PITTSBURGH, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) this week received the results of the Federal Reserve's 2024 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR). The Federal Reserve's CCAR disclosure included its estimate of PNC's minimum capital ratios for the period from the first quarter of 2024 through the first quarter of 2026 under the hypothetical Supervisory Severely Adverse scenario. Based on PNC's strong results, PNC's calculated Stress Capital Buffer (SCB) for the four-quarter period beginning Oct. 1, 2024 is 2.2%, which is below the regulatory minimum SCB amount, resulting in an SCB of 2.5%. This is consistent with PNC's SCB in effect through Sept. 30, 2024. PNC's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 10.1% as reported for March 31, 2024 significantly exceeds the regulatory minimum plus our SCB (7.0%), reflecting our strong capital levels. Furthermore, under the Federal Reserve's projections in the 2024 Supervisory Severely Adverse scenario, PNC's post-stress capital ratios are projected to remain well above regulatory minimums, with our minimum and ending CET1 ratios both projected to be 8.3%, compared to the regulatory minimum of 4.5%.

PNC plans to recommend to its board of directors an increase in the quarterly cash dividend on common stock of 5 cents per share, or 3%, to $1.60 per share in the third quarter of 2024, consistent with the current capital plan approved by its board. PNC's board of directors is expected to consider this recommendation at its next scheduled meeting on July 2, 2024.

Consistent with the SCB framework, which allows for capital returns in amounts in excess of the SCB minimum levels, our board of directors has authorized a repurchase framework under the previously approved repurchase program of up to 100 million common shares, of which approximately 44% were still available for repurchase at March 31, 2024. Share repurchase activity in the third quarter 2024 is expected to be consistent with recent quarterly share repurchase levels. PNC continues to evaluate and may adjust share repurchase activity, as actual amounts and timing are dependent on market and economic conditions as well as other factors. PNC's common share repurchases may be executed in privately negotiated transactions or through the open market, including under Rule 10b5-1 plans.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACTS

MEDIA:

Timothy Miller

(412) 762-4550

[email protected]

INVESTORS:

Bryan Gill

(412) 768-4143

[email protected]

SOURCE The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.