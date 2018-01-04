PNC Appoints Linda R. Medler and Martin Pfinsgraff as New Directors

Linda R. Medler, Brigadier General, United States Air Force (Retired), is the president and chief executive officer of LA Medler and Associates, LLC, providing cyber strategy consulting services to commercial clients and numerous U.S. Department of Defense customers. Medler was the chief information security officer and director of information technology security of Raytheon Missile Systems, a subsidiary of Raytheon Company, a position she held until Dec. 2017.

In 2014, she completed 30 years of active service in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a brigadier general. Her last position held was director of capability and resource integration for the United States Cyber Command. Medler holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, and master degrees from the University of Arizona and from the Naval War College.

Martin Pfinsgraff is the former senior deputy comptroller for large bank supervision at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency ("OCC"), a position he held from 2013 until 2017. Prior to this position, from 2011 until 2013, Pfinsgraff was the deputy comptroller for credit and market risk at the OCC. Pfinsgraff served on the board of directors of Acell Inc., an early stage medical device manufacturer, from 2010 until 2015. Prior to Acell, Pfinsgraff was chief operating officer of iJet International, a risk management solutions company he co-founded.

Prior to iJet, Pfinsgraff held leadership positions with Prudential Financial from 1989 – 2000, most recently serving as president, Capital Markets, Prudential Securities. He holds a bachelor's degree from Allegheny College and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"PNC is continuing to build its board with the expertise required in the current market," said William S. Demchak, PNC's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Ms. Medler and Mr. Pfinsgraff have extensive leadership experience and bring deep knowledge and insights to PNC. We welcome them to our board of directors."

Medler was appointed to the Risk Committee and the Technology Subcommittee of the Risk Committee. Pfinsgraff was appointed to the Audit Committee and Risk Committee. Medler and Pfinsgraff were also appointed as directors of PNC Bank, National Association.

In addition, PNC's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of 75 cents per share. The dividend is payable Feb. 5, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business Jan. 17, 2018.

The board also declared a cash dividend on the following series of preferred stocks:

Series B: a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share with a payment date of March 10, 2018 will be payable the next business day to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 16, 2018 .

a quarterly dividend of per share with a payment date of will be payable the next business day to shareholders of record at the close of business . Series O: a semi-annual dividend of $3,375.00 per share ( $33.75 per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series O preferred stock) will be payable Feb. 1, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business Jan. 17, 2018 .

a semi-annual dividend of per share ( per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series O preferred stock) will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business . Series P : a quarterly dividend of $1,531.25 per share ( $.3828125 per each depositary share, 4,000 of which represent one share of Series P preferred stock) will be payable Feb. 1, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business Jan. 17, 2018 .

: a quarterly dividend of per share ( per each depositary share, 4,000 of which represent one share of Series P preferred stock) will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business . Series Q: a quarterly dividend of $1,343.75 per share ( $.3359375 per each depositary share, 4,000 of which represent one share of Series Q preferred stock) will be payable March 1, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 14, 2018 .

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

