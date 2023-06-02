PNC Bank Appoints Arnold Worldwide as Agency of Record

The agency will deliver seamless integration across creative and media to increase national brand awareness for the nation's sixth largest bank

BOSTON, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - PNC Bank has announced Arnold Worldwide, a Havas Creative Group Company, as its integrated marketing and advertising agency of record. Media strategy and planning will be handled by Havas Media Group as part of the agency's village model. PNC Bank will leverage this new relationship to increase national brand awareness with strategic marketing, and advertising efforts.

"As we continue to build out our coast-to-coast franchise, PNC has a unique opportunity to further elevate its brand on a national scale," says Amanda Rosseter, chief communications & brand officer at PNC Bank.

PNC's national main street bank model, centered on the delivery of big bank capabilities through local connections to customers and communities, is a key differentiator for its brand. The bank's approach is further bolstered by a national network of branches, innovative technology and a solutions-based approach that aims to move clients forward financially. Arnold and Havas Media's work will center around creating a unified PNC Bank brand and delivering integrated creative and media across all lines of business.

"Arnold stood out in the agency review process for the team's ability to deliver sophisticated, data-driven thinking and breakthrough creative," said Rosseter. "We are confident Arnold's experience and approach will help us uncover differentiated and authentic narratives that tell our national main street bank story in a compelling way to both consumer and business audiences."

"We are incredibly proud to be selected as PNC Bank's agency of record, across creative and media and spanning all lines of business," shares George Sargent, CEO at Arnold Worldwide. "We're excited to help rearticulate PNC Bank's 'north star' as our integrated teams focus on crafting transformative strategies that champion PNC Bank as a national leader and create value for current and future customers."

ABOUT PNC BANK

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

ABOUT ARNOLD

Arnold is an independent-minded integrated advertising agency that makes it Safe to be Brave. We transform brands into household names and grow businesses by delivering breakthrough, culturally connected work. Arnold is headquartered in Boston and is part of the Havas Group. Learn more on arn.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

