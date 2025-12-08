PNC Bank Creates Hair-Raising Spectacle in Dallas-Fort Worth with Mane St. Branch

From a five-foot mullet to 20,000 custom hats, interactive popup held in conjunction with the Dallas Stars

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its branch expansion across North Texas, PNC Bank brought creativity and spectacle to the heart of Dallas with its recent Mane St. Branch. The one-of-a-kind experience, held in conjunction with the Dallas Stars and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA), turned heads and sparked conversation.

The highlight was a five-foot-tall foam mullet made from approximately 700 sections of synthetic, vibrant red hair, perched atop a faux barbershop, creating an unforgettable visual centerpiece. No less than 350 bottles of hairspray were used to coif a mane so epic its collective strands could lap the earth two and a half times. The immersive pop-up featured authentic barbershop chairs and was designed to celebrate growth in every form, including both hockey hair and financial success.

PNC Bank gave visitors a preview of just how worthwhile long-term growth can be by treating fans to 20,000 custom "hockey hair" hats, inspired by the legendary "flows" of local hockey greats. Available in four cuts and colors, each hat was crafted through 30 precise steps to ensure quality and style.

"Our presence in North Texas is about more than opening branches, it's about building relationships and creating experiences that reflect the energy and ambition of this region," said Brendan McGuire, PNC regional president for North Texas. "The Mane St. activation was a unique way to celebrate that commitment and show how PNC partners with communities to support growth that lasts."

"As we looked to new ways to show up for our customers, stepping into the experiential realm felt like a natural next step," said Jenn Garbach, chief marketing officer, PNC. "With this being our first-ever, in-person activation, we wanted to go big and, as a proud partner of the Dallas Stars, create something that hockey fans would genuinely enjoy and appreciate. But this was more than an installation—it was a statement that brought to life PNC's Brilliantly Boring approach to long-term investment and reminded fans that great things, like an epic head of hockey hair, take time, patience, vision and the right partner to guide you."

During the two evenings of the live activation, everyone from the Zamboni driver and event announcers to concession staff and even the Dallas Stars mascot Victor E Green sported hockey hair hats. Adding to the excitement, Dallas Stars legend Craig Ludwig made a special appearance, signing autographs and meeting fans, further cementing the event as a true community celebration.

"Hockey hair is an iconic part of the game's culture that fans instantly recognize and love," said Joanne Lovato, SVP of Marketing and Fan Engagement for the Dallas Stars. "PNC's Mane St. Branch pop up really resonated with our fans who were excited to step into a fun barber shop environment, pick out their very own mane, and share in the experience with other Dallas Stars fans. It was even more amazing to witness the sea of hockey hair hats throughout the arena as the players took the ice."

In partnership with Arnold Worldwide, a Havas Creative Group Company, and the NHLPA, this ambitious campaign was nearly a year in the making, from initial creative concepting to final execution. The custom-built barber shop installation took six weeks to fabricate, followed by two 12-hour days to assemble on PNC Plaza and 10 hours to disassemble, showcasing the meticulous planning and craftsmanship behind the activation and PNC's commitment to bold ideas and creating experiences that resonate with the community.

