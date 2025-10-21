PNC Brands Group Acquires Majority Interest in Ice Cream Factory

Founder Shannon Imler to Remain as Chief Growth Officer.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and LEBANON, Mo., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PNC Brands Group, parent company of Pivot North Consulting Group and PNC Specialty Foods, has acquired a majority interest in Ice Cream Factory, the family-owned ice cream company based in Lebanon, Missouri. Founder Shannon Imler will continue to play a central role as Chief Growth Officer, while Gail Kurpgeweit, CEO of PNC Brands Group, will also serve as Chief Executive Officer of Ice Cream Factory.

Ice Cream Factory has earned a loyal following across the Midwest for its handcrafted flavors, small-batch quality, and community roots. The company operates from a restored 90,000-square-foot historic dairy plant in Lebanon, originally built in the 1940s and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The facility will remain the brand's headquarters and manufacturing hub as it enters a new stage of modernization and expansion.

Under PNC's leadership, Ice Cream Factory will undergo targeted upgrades to maximize efficiency and capacity, including updated processing lines, expanded frozen storage, and a new savory production line to broaden co-manufacturing capabilities. These improvements will strengthen Ice Cream Factory's position as both a premium producer and a trusted partner for emerging food brands seeking scalable production support.

The acquisition also creates new advantages for PNC's clients. With Ice Cream Factory's expanded capacity, PNC can now deliver end-to-end commercialization - from recipe development and formulation to co-manufacturing, packaging, brokerage, and retail distribution - within one vertically integrated platform. This alignment shortens lead times, improves quality control, and reduces costs for restaurant and emerging food brands utilizing PNC's Menu to Market® system.

Ice Cream Factory's co-packing clients will also benefit from PNC's broader infrastructure, gaining access to R&D expertise, brand development, and national brokerage and distribution channels. Together, these resources provide a true one-stop platform for food brands ready to scale.

"Our goal is to preserve everything that makes Ice Cream Factory special while expanding its ability to grow," said Gail Kurpgeweit, CEO of PNC Brands Group. "Shannon's leadership and creativity are at the core of the brand's success. Together, we're building a stronger foundation for future growth that benefits the community, our clients, and consumers."

"I'm proud of what we've built and excited for what's ahead," said Shannon Imler. "Partnering with PNC Brands Group allows us to strengthen operations, expand opportunities, and support other food entrepreneurs while staying true to our roots here in Missouri."

The company will retain all current employees and expects to add 12–15 new jobs in production, R&D, and client support. The expansion will also stimulate local economic activity through suppliers, packaging vendors, and logistics partners.

Founded in 2019 by Shannon and Katie Imler, Ice Cream Factory produces premium, handcrafted ice cream distributed in thousands of retail outlets nationwide and provides co-manufacturing services for regional and emerging food brands.

PNC Brands Group is the parent company of Pivot North Consulting Group and PNC Specialty Foods, creators of the Menu to Market® program. The group provides integrated support for food brands through R&D, packaging design, brokerage, distribution, and national sell-through systems.

