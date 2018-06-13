PNC Changes Prime Rate

PITTSBURGH, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PNC announced an increase in its prime lending rate. The new rate of 5.00 percent is effective tomorrow, June 14, 2018.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

