PNC Changes Prime Rate
Sep 18, 2019, 15:57 ET
PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PNC announced a decrease in its prime lending rate. The new rate of 5% is effective tomorrow, Sept. 19, 2019.
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.
