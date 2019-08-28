PNC Chief Executive to Speak at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) announced today that Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer William S. Demchak will discuss business performance, strategy and banking in a moderated discussion format at 9:00 a.m. (ET) Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York City.

The following will be accessible at www.pnc.com/investorevents: a link to the live webcast; related materials, including cautionary statements regarding forward-looking information, available prior to the start of the webcast; webcast replay available for 30 days.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

