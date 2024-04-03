PNC Declares Dividend of $1.55 on Common Stock

PITTSBURGH, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.55 per share. The dividend, with a payment date of May 5, 2024, will be payable the next business day to shareholders of record at the close of business April 15, 2024.

The board also declared a cash dividend on the following series of preferred stocks:

  • Series B: a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share will be payable June 10, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business May 17, 2024.
  • Series R: a quarterly dividend of $2,208.73 per share ($22.0873 per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series R preferred stock) at a quarterly rate of 2.20873%, with a payment date of June 1, 2024, will be payable the next business day to shareholders of record at the close of business May 17, 2024.
  • Series S: a semi-annual dividend of $2,500.00 per share ($25.00 per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series S preferred stock), will be payable May 1, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business April 15, 2024.
  • Series T: a quarterly dividend of $850.00 per share ($8.50 per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series T preferred stock) with a payment date of June 15, 2024, will be payable the next business day to shareholders of record at the close of business May 31, 2024.
  • Series U: a quarterly dividend of $1,500.00 per share ($15.00 per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series U preferred stock) will be payable May 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business April 30, 2024.
  • Series V: a quarterly dividend of $1,550.00 per share ($15.50 per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series V preferred stock) with a payment date of June 15, 2024, will be payable the next business day to shareholders of record at the close of business May 31, 2024.
  • Series W: a quarterly dividend of $1,562.50 per share ($15.6250 per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series W preferred stock) with a payment date of June 15, 2024, will be payable the next business day to shareholders of record at the close of business May 31, 2024.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

