PNC Declares Dividend of $1.70 on Common Stock

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.70 per share. The dividend will be payable Feb. 5, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business Jan. 20, 2026.

The board also declared a cash dividend to shareholders of record on the following series of preferred stocks, which will be payable to shareholders of record as of the close of business on each related record date. The preferred stocks listed below (except for Preferred Series B) are each represented by 100 depositary shares:

Preferred

Series

Dividend Amount
(per Preferred Share)

Dividend Amount

(per Depositary Share)

2026

Payment
Date*

2026

Record Date

B

$0.45

N/A

March 10

Feb. 13

T

$850.00

$8.50

March 15

Feb. 27

U

$1,500.00

$15.00

Feb. 15

Jan. 30

V

$1,550.00

$15.50

March 15

Feb. 27

W

$1,562.50

$15.6250

March 15

Feb. 27


*

If a payment date falls on a non-business day, the dividend will be payable the next business day following the payment date.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACTS

MEDIA:
Kristen Pillitteri
(412) 762-4550
[email protected]               

INVESTORS:
Bryan Gill
(412) 768-4143
[email protected]

