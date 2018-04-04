PNC Declares Dividend Of 75 Cents On Common Stock

PITTSBURGH, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of 75 cents per share. The dividend, with a payment date of May 5, 2018, will be payable the next business day to shareholders of record at the close of business April 16, 2018.

The board also declared a cash dividend on the following series of preferred stocks: