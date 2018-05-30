PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) announced today that Chief Financial Officer Robert Q. Reilly will discuss business performance, strategy and banking in a moderated discussion format at 10:35 a.m. (ET) Wednesday, June 13 at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference in New York City.

The following will be accessible at www.pnc.com/investorevents: a link to the live webcast; related materials, including cautionary statements regarding forward-looking information, available prior to the start of the webcast; webcast replay available for 30 days.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACTS:

MEDIA:
PNC Media Relations
(412) 762-4550
media.relations@pnc.com

INVESTORS:
Bryan Gill
(412) 768-4143
investor.relations@pnc.com

 

