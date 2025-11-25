PNC Executives to Speak at Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer William S. Demchak and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Robert Q. Reilly will discuss business performance and strategy at 1:00 p.m. (ET), Tuesday, Dec. 9, at the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference in New York City.

The following will be accessible at www.pnc.com/investorevents: a link to the live webcast; related materials, including cautionary statements regarding forward-looking information, available prior to the start of the webcast; and a webcast replay available for 30 days.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

