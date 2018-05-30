PNC Foundation Named A 2018 Silver Halo Award Winner In Education Category For Grow Up Great/DonorsChoose.org Initiative

PNC and DonorsChoose.org, an online charity that connects individual donors with classrooms in need, teamed up to help teachers obtain quality resources and experiences for students in public pre-K, charter and Head Start classrooms across the country.

On April 4, 2018, every teacher who submitted a pre-K project request in the PNC footprint on DonorsChoose.org since April 4, 2017 received a $100 electronic gift card, distributed through DonorsChoose.org. In total, more than 3,700 pre-K and Head Start teachers received the funds to encourage the creation of new pre-K projects on DonorsChoose.org. The PNC Foundation funded these gift cards as part of a $5 million initiative with DonorsChoose.org to help teachers obtain the resources and experiences they need to inspire their students' love of learning.

Through May 31, 2018, the PNC Foundation will match, dollar-for-dollar, donations that support eligible pre-K and Head Start project requests in the PNC footprint listed on DonorsChoose.org.

"The Halo Awards were created to acknowledge best in class corporate social impact programs. This year's winners are a fantastic representation of the effective and innovative ways companies and causes can work together to create meaningful business and social returns," said Engage for Good President David Hessekiel.

"PNC's work with DonorsChoose.org reflects our commitment to helping children achieve success in school and life," said Sally McCrady, chair and president of the PNC Foundation. "The Halo Award is a significant honor that recognizes the positive difference PNC's support of DonorsChoose.org has made in the lives of thousands of children."

A list of the Cause Marketing Halo Award finalists can be seen at http://www.engageforgood.com/halo-awards.

About Engage for Good

Engage for Good, producer of the Engage for Good conference and Halo Awards, helps business and nonprofit executives succeed together by providing practical information and inspiration, opportunities to build valuable relationships and recognition for outstanding work engaging employees and consumers around social good and cause-related marketing efforts. A wealth of information on cause marketing, corporate social impact programs and Engage for Good's offerings can be found at http://www.engageforgood.com.

About the PNC Foundation

The PNC Foundation, which receives its principal funding from The PNC Financial Services Group (www.pnc.com), actively supports organizations that provide services for the benefit of communities in which it has a significant presence. The foundation focuses its philanthropic mission on early childhood education and community and economic development, which includes the arts and culture. Through Grow Up Great, its signature cause that began in 2004, PNC has created a $350 million, multi-year initiative to help prepare children from birth to age 5 for success in school and life. To learn more about PNC Grow Up Great, please go to www.pncgrowupgreat.com.

