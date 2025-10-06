PNC Investments to Rebrand as PNC Wealth Management

New name reflects the business' broader scope of solutions and focus on advisory

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PNC Bank today announced that its consumer brokerage business, PNC Investments, will be renamed and rebranded as PNC Wealth Management. The new name, which will be fully implemented in the weeks and months ahead, reflects the firm's growth, expanded capabilities and commitment to delivering holistic financial solutions to clients.

PNC's consumer brokerage business is one of the largest bank broker-dealers in the United States, with more than $92 billion in client assets. The firm serves a wide range of customers, from first-time investors to affluent clients (high and ultra-high net worth investors continue to be served through PNC Private Bank). The bank's broker-dealer meets the financial planning, investing and insurance needs of customers using an "advice and planning" model delivered through approximately 800 financial advisors and comprehensive digital solutions.

"PNC has long provided more than traditional investment accounts within our broker-dealer business," said PNC Wealth Management President and CEO Rich Guerrini. "Financial planning and investing have always been central to how we help clients achieve their financial goals. The PNC Wealth Management name reflects the next step in our evolution, positioning us to serve current and future clients in even broader, more meaningful ways."

As the business looks to grow, the "PNC Wealth Management" name is intended to convey:

A broader scope of services: The new name underscores PNC's full suite of offerings beyond investments, including financial planning, insurance and, through PNC Bank, banking and lending services, delivering integrated support for every stage of a client's journey.

"This is more than a name change — it's a signal of our future," said PNC's Head of Retail Banking Alex Overstrom. "PNC Wealth Management represents the focus and investment we are making in the platform to serve the holistic financial needs of our clients, providing them with the advice and solutions they need to achieve their long-term financial goals."

To view the new PNC Wealth Management logo and additional information, click here.

