PNC Raises Common Stock Dividend To $1.15 Per Share

PITTSBURGH, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.15 per share, an increase of 20 cents per share, or 21%, from the second quarter dividend of 95 cents per share. The dividend will be payable Aug. 5, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business July 19, 2019.

"The significant increase to our dividend is a result of PNC's consistent performance, strong capital levels and our board's confidence in our business model as a Main Street bank," said William S. Demchak, PNC chairman, president and chief executive officer.

The board also declared a cash dividend on the following series of preferred stocks:

Series B : a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share will be payable Sept. 10, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 16, 2019 .

: a quarterly dividend of per share will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business . Series O: a semi-annual dividend of $3,375.00 per share ( $33.75 per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series O preferred stock) will be payable Aug. 1, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business July 19, 2019 .

a semi-annual dividend of per share ( per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series O preferred stock) will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business . Series P : a quarterly dividend of $1,531.25 per share ( $.3828125 per each depositary share, 4,000 of which represent one share of Series P preferred stock) will be payable Aug. 1, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business July 19, 2019 .

: a quarterly dividend of per share ( per each depositary share, 4,000 of which represent one share of Series P preferred stock) will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business . Series Q: a quarterly dividend of $1,343.75 per share ( $.3359375 per each depositary share, 4,000 of which represent one share of Series Q preferred stock) with a payment date of Sept. 1, 2019 will be payable the next business day to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 16, 2019 .

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

