PNC Reports Second Quarter 2019 Net Income Of $1.4 Billion, $2.88 Diluted EPS

PITTSBURGH, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) today reported:



For the quarter

"PNC had a successful second quarter. Loan growth was strong, both net interest income and noninterest income increased, expenses were well managed and we generated positive operating leverage. The strength of our capital position and consistent performance supports our recently announced 21 percent common stock dividend increase. We are continuing to invest in our businesses to expand and deepen customer relationships, including in new markets, to drive long-term shareholder value." Bill Demchak, PNC Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Income Statement Highlights

Second quarter 2019 compared with first quarter 2019

Net income was $1.4 billion , an increase of $103 million , or 8 percent.

, an increase of , or 8 percent. Total revenue of $4.4 billion grew $153 million , or 4 percent.

grew , or 4 percent. Net interest income of $2.5 billion increased $23 million , or 1 percent, reflecting higher loan and securities balances and an additional day in the second quarter partially offset by lower asset yields and higher borrowing and deposit balances.

increased , or 1 percent, reflecting higher loan and securities balances and an additional day in the second quarter partially offset by lower asset yields and higher borrowing and deposit balances. Net interest margin decreased 7 basis points to 2.91 percent.

Noninterest income of $1.9 billion increased $130 million , or 7 percent.

increased , or 7 percent. Fee income grew $71 million , or 5 percent, to $1.6 billion due to seasonally higher business activity.

Other noninterest income of $367 million increased $59 million and reflected higher capital markets-related revenue and asset gains.

increased and reflected higher capital markets-related revenue and asset gains. Noninterest expense of $2.6 billion increased $33 million , or 1 percent.

increased , or 1 percent. Provision for credit losses was $180 million , a decrease of $9 million , or 5 percent, as a lower provision for the consumer loan portfolio was partially offset by a higher provision for the commercial lending portfolio.

, a decrease of , or 5 percent, as a lower provision for the consumer loan portfolio was partially offset by a higher provision for the commercial lending portfolio. The effective tax rate was 16.6 percent for the second quarter and 16.3 percent for the first quarter.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Average loans increased $6.3 billion , or 3 percent, to $234.8 billion in the second quarter compared with the first quarter.

, or 3 percent, to in the second quarter compared with the first quarter. Average commercial lending balances grew $5.4 billion primarily in PNC's corporate banking and business credit businesses.

Average consumer lending balances increased $.9 billion due to growth in residential mortgage, auto, credit card and unsecured installment loans partially offset by lower home equity and education loans.

due to growth in residential mortgage, auto, credit card and unsecured installment loans partially offset by lower home equity and education loans. Overall credit quality remained strong.

Nonperforming assets of $1.9 billion at June 30, 2019 increased $65 million , or 4 percent, compared with March 31, 2019 .

Net charge-offs were $142 million for the second quarter compared with $136 million for the first quarter.

The allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans was 1.15 percent at June 30, 2019 and 1.16 percent at March 31, 2019 .

and 1.16 percent at . Average deposits increased $5.7 billion , or 2 percent, to $272.9 billion in the second quarter compared with the first quarter due to growth in both commercial and consumer deposits.

, or 2 percent, to in the second quarter compared with the first quarter due to growth in both commercial and consumer deposits. Average investment securities increased $1.3 billion , or 2 percent, to $83.6 billion in the second quarter compared with the first quarter.

, or 2 percent, to in the second quarter compared with the first quarter. Average balances held with the Federal Reserve of $13.2 billion decreased $1.5 billion compared with the first quarter.

decreased compared with the first quarter. PNC's board of directors raised the quarterly cash dividend on common stock to $1.15 per share, an increase of 20 cents per share, or 21 percent, effective with the August dividend.

per share, an increase of per share, or 21 percent, effective with the August dividend. In June 2019 PNC announced share repurchase programs of up to $4.3 billion for the four-quarter period beginning in the third quarter of 2019.

PNC announced share repurchase programs of up to for the four-quarter period beginning in the third quarter of 2019. PNC completed common stock repurchase programs of $2.6 billion and repurchased shares for $.2 billion related to employee benefit plans for the four quarters ending with the second quarter of 2019. A total of $4.5 billion of capital was returned to shareholders over this period through repurchases of 21.4 million common shares for $2.8 billion and dividends on common shares of $1.7 billion .

and repurchased shares for related to employee benefit plans for the four quarters ending with the second quarter of 2019. A total of of capital was returned to shareholders over this period through repurchases of 21.4 million common shares for and dividends on common shares of . Capital returned to shareholders in the second quarter of 2019 totaled $1.2 billion through repurchases of 6.0 million shares for $802 million and dividends on common shares of $431 million .

through repurchases of 6.0 million shares for and dividends on common shares of . PNC maintained a strong capital position.

The Basel III common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was an estimated 9.7 percent at June 30, 2019 and 9.8 percent at March 31, 2019 .

Earnings Summary











In millions, except per share data

2Q19

1Q19

2Q18 Net income

$ 1,374



$ 1,271



$ 1,356

Net income attributable to diluted common shares

$ 1,300



$ 1,189



$ 1,282

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 2.88



$ 2.61



$ 2.72

Average diluted common shares outstanding

452



456



472

Return on average assets

1.39 %

1.34 %

1.45 % Return on average common equity

11.75 %

11.13 %

12.13 % Book value per common share Quarter end $ 101.53



$ 98.47



$ 92.26

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) Quarter end $ 80.76



$ 78.07



$ 72.25

Cash dividends declared per common share

$ .95



$ .95



$ .75

















The Consolidated Financial Highlights accompanying this news release include additional information regarding reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to reported amounts. Fee income, a non-GAAP financial measure, refers to noninterest income in the following categories: asset management, consumer services, corporate services, residential mortgage and service charges on deposits. Information in this news release, including the financial tables, is unaudited.

CONSOLIDATED REVENUE REVIEW



















Revenue









Change Change











2Q19 vs 2Q19 vs In millions 2Q19

1Q19

2Q18 1Q19 2Q18 Net interest income $ 2,498



$ 2,475



$ 2,413

1 % 4 % Noninterest income 1,941



1,811



1,911

7 % 2 % Total revenue $ 4,439



$ 4,286



$ 4,324

4 % 3 %

















Total revenue for the second quarter of 2019 increased $153 million compared with the first quarter and $115 million compared with the second quarter of 2018. Both net interest income and noninterest income increased in the comparisons.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 increased $23 million compared with the first quarter reflecting higher loan and securities balances and an additional day in the second quarter partially offset by lower asset yields and higher borrowing and deposit balances. In the comparison with the second quarter of 2018, net interest income increased $85 million as higher loan and securities yields and balances were partially offset by higher deposit and borrowing costs. The net interest margin declined to 2.91 percent for the second quarter of 2019 compared with 2.98 percent for the first quarter driven by lower loan yields and higher deposit costs. The margin was 2.96 percent for the second quarter of 2018.

Noninterest Income









Change Change











2Q19 vs 2Q19 vs In millions 2Q19

1Q19

2Q18 1Q19 2Q18 Asset management $ 445



$ 437



$ 456

2 % (2) % Consumer services 392



371



381

6 % 3 % Corporate services 484



462



487

5 % (1) % Residential mortgage 82



65



84

26 % (2) % Service charges on deposits 171



168



169

2 % 1 % Other 367



308



334

19 % 10 %

$ 1,941



$ 1,811



$ 1,911

7 % 2 %

















Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2019 increased $130 million compared with the first quarter due to increases in all categories of fee income and higher other noninterest income. Asset management revenue, including earnings from PNC's equity investment in BlackRock, increased $8 million reflecting higher average equity markets. Consumer services increased $21 million primarily due to seasonally higher debit card and merchant services revenue. Corporate services increased $22 million driven by higher treasury management product revenue and loan syndication fees. Residential mortgage revenue increased $17 million as positive adjustments for residential mortgage servicing rights valuation, net of economic hedge, and higher loan sales revenue were partially offset by lower servicing fee income. Other noninterest income increased $59 million primarily as a result of higher capital markets-related revenue and asset gains, which included a gain on the sale of the retirement recordkeeping business and the impact of negative derivative fair value adjustments related to Visa Class B common shares of $16 million in the second quarter compared with $31 million in the first quarter.

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2019 increased $30 million compared with the second quarter of 2018. Asset management revenue, including earnings from PNC's equity investment in BlackRock, declined $11 million. Consumer services increased $11 million driven by higher debit and credit card revenue. Corporate services decreased $3 million as higher treasury management product revenue was more than offset by lower loan syndication fees and a lower benefit from commercial mortgage servicing rights valuation, net of economic hedge. Other noninterest income increased $33 million reflecting the gain on the sale of the retirement recordkeeping business and higher net securities gains partially offset by the impact of negative Visa Class B derivative fair value adjustments in the second quarter of 2019 compared with positive adjustments in the second quarter of 2018.

CONSOLIDATED EXPENSE REVIEW























Noninterest Expense









Change Change











2Q19 vs 2Q19 vs In millions 2Q19

1Q19

2Q18 1Q19 2Q18 Personnel $ 1,365



$ 1,414



$ 1,356

(3) % 1 % Occupancy 212



215



203

(1) % 4 % Equipment 298



273



281

9 % 6 % Marketing 83



65



75

28 % 11 % Other 653



611



669

7 % (2) %

$ 2,611



$ 2,578



$ 2,584

1 % 1 %

















Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2019 increased $33 million compared with the first quarter. Equipment expense increased due to asset write-offs associated with the sale of the retirement recordkeeping business. Higher marketing and other expense reflected costs for business initiatives including PNC's national retail digital strategy. These increases were partially offset by lower personnel expense related to incentive compensation.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2019 increased $27 million compared with the second quarter of 2018 as a result of the asset write-offs and ongoing business investments reflected in higher personnel, occupancy and marketing expense. These increases were offset in part by a decrease in FDIC insurance due to the elimination of the surcharge.

The effective tax rate was 16.6 percent for the second quarter of 2019, 16.3 percent for the first quarter of 2019 and 18.3 percent for the second quarter of 2018.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Average total assets of $397.0 billion in the second quarter of 2019 increased 3 percent compared with $385.9 billion in the first quarter of 2019 driven by loan growth, an increase in other assets reflecting higher unsettled securities sales, and higher investment securities. Average total assets increased 6 percent compared with $375.6 billion in the second quarter of 2018 primarily due to higher loans and investment securities. Total assets were $405.8 billion at June 30, 2019, $392.8 billion at March 31, 2019 and $380.7 billion at June 30, 2018.

Loans









Change Change











2Q19 vs 2Q19 vs In billions 2Q19

1Q19

2Q18 1Q19 2Q18 Average













Commercial lending $ 160.1



$ 154.7



$ 149.7

3 % 7 % Consumer lending 74.7



73.8



72.9

1 % 2 % Average loans $ 234.8



$ 228.5



$ 222.6

3 % 5 %















Quarter end













Commercial lending $ 161.6



$ 158.4



$ 149.6

2 % 8 % Consumer lending 75.6



73.9



73.3

2 % 3 % Total loans $ 237.2



$ 232.3



$ 222.9

2 % 6 %

















Average loans for the second quarter of 2019 grew $6.3 billion compared with the first quarter. Average commercial lending balances increased $5.4 billion primarily in PNC's corporate banking and business credit businesses. Average consumer lending balances increased $.9 billion due to growth in residential mortgage, auto, credit card and unsecured installment loans partially offset by lower home equity and education loans. Total loans at June 30, 2019 grew $4.9 billion compared with March 31, 2019 as commercial lending balances increased $3.2 billion and consumer lending balances increased $1.7 billion.

Second quarter 2019 average and period end loans increased $12.2 billion and $14.3 billion, respectively, compared with second quarter 2018 driven by growth in both commercial and consumer lending balances.

Investment Securities









Change Change











2Q19 vs 2Q19 vs In billions 2Q19

1Q19

2Q18 1Q19 2Q18 Average $ 83.6



$ 82.3



$ 77.5

2 % 8 % Quarter end $ 88.3



$ 83.9



$ 80.1

5 % 10 %

















Average investment securities for the second quarter of 2019 increased $1.3 billion and period end balances increased $4.4 billion compared with the first quarter due to net purchase activity of primarily agency residential mortgage-backed securities near the end of the second quarter. Second quarter 2019 average and period-end investment securities increased $6.1 billion and $8.2 billion, respectively, compared with the second quarter of 2018. Net unrealized gains on available for sale securities were $1.2 billion at June 30, 2019 compared with $.5 billion at March 31, 2019 and net unrealized losses of $.4 billion at June 30, 2018.

Average balances held with the Federal Reserve Bank decreased to $13.2 billion in the second quarter of 2019 from $14.7 billion in the first quarter and $20.7 billion in the second quarter of 2018 as investment of liquidity continued. Balances held with the Federal Reserve were $18.1 billion at June 30, 2019, $15.0 billion at March 31, 2019, and $21.6 billion at June 30, 2018.

Deposits









Change Change











2Q19 vs 2Q19 vs In billions 2Q19

1Q19

2Q18 1Q19 2Q18 Average













Noninterest-bearing $ 71.7



$ 71.4



$ 76.6

(6) % Interest-bearing 201.2



195.8



184.4

3 % 9 % Average deposits $ 272.9



$ 267.2



$ 261.0

2 % 5 %















Quarter end













Noninterest-bearing $ 69.9



$ 71.6



$ 79.1

(2) % (12) % Interest-bearing 203.4



199.6



185.8

2 % 9 % Total deposits $ 273.3



$ 271.2



$ 264.9

1 % 3 %

















Average deposits for the second quarter of 2019 increased $5.7 billion compared with the first quarter due to growth in both commercial and consumer deposits. Deposits at June 30, 2019 increased $2.1 billion over March 31, 2019 as growth in commercial deposits was partially offset by seasonally lower consumer demand deposits. Second quarter 2019 average and period-end deposits increased $11.9 billion and $8.4 billion, respectively, compared with second quarter 2018. Growth in interest-bearing deposits in the comparisons was attributable to higher commercial deposits, in part reflecting a shift from noninterest-bearing, and higher consumer deposits, including from the national retail digital strategy.

Borrowed Funds









Change Change











2Q19 vs 2Q19 vs In billions 2Q19

1Q19

2Q18 1Q19 2Q18 Average $ 62.3



$ 59.8



$ 58.9

4 % 6 % Quarter end $ 69.0



$ 59.8



$ 59.2

15 % 17 %

















Average borrowed funds for the second quarter of 2019 increased $2.5 billion compared with the first quarter due to higher bank notes and senior debt and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings. Borrowed funds at June 30, 2019 increased $9.2 billion compared with March 31, 2019 as a result of an increase in primarily short-term Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings near the end of the second quarter. Average and period-end borrowed funds for the second quarter of 2019 increased $3.4 billion and $9.8 billion, respectively, compared with the second quarter of 2018 due to increases in Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings and federal funds purchased, which were partially offset by lower bank notes and senior debt in the average balance comparison.

Capital













6/30/2019 *

3/31/2019

6/30/2018 Common shareholders' equity In billions $ 45.3





$ 44.5



$ 42.9

Basel III common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 9.7 %



9.8 %

9.5 % * Ratio estimated



























PNC maintained a strong capital position. Common shareholders' equity at June 30, 2019 increased $.8 billion compared with March 31, 2019 due to second quarter net income partially offset by share repurchases and dividends, and to higher accumulated other comprehensive income related to net unrealized securities gains.

PNC returned $1.2 billion of capital to shareholders in the second quarter of 2019 through repurchases of 6.0 million common shares for $802 million and dividends on common shares of $431 million. PNC completed common stock repurchase programs of $2.6 billion and repurchased $.2 billion related to employee benefit plans for the four quarter period ending in the second quarter of 2019. Capital returned to shareholders totaled $4.5 billion over this period through repurchases of 21.4 million common shares for $2.8 billion and dividends on common shares of $1.7 billion.

In June 2019 PNC announced share repurchase programs of up to $4.3 billion for the four quarter period beginning in the third quarter of 2019. Repurchases will be made under a new 100 million share repurchase authorization effective July 1, 2019.

On July 9, 2019, the PNC board of directors raised the quarterly cash dividend on common stock to $1.15 per share, an increase of 20 cents per share, or 21 percent, effective with the August 5, 2019 dividend payment date.

The Basel III common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was calculated based on the standardized approach for the risk-weighting of assets. See Capital Ratios in the Consolidated Financial Highlights.

CREDIT QUALITY REVIEW





























Credit Quality









Change Change

At or for the quarter ended 6/30/19 vs 6/30/19 vs In millions 6/30/2019

3/31/2019

6/30/2018 3/31/19 6/30/18 Nonperforming loans $ 1,724



$ 1,653



$ 1,719

Nonperforming assets $ 1,850



$ 1,785



$ 1,854

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 524



$ 590



$ 586

(11) % (11) % Net charge-offs $ 142



$ 136



$ 109

4 % 30 % Provision for credit losses $ 180



$ 189



$ 80

(5) % 125 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 2,721



$ 2,692



$ 2,581

1 % 5 %

















Overall credit quality for the second quarter of 2019 remained strong. Provision for credit losses for the second quarter decreased $9 million compared with the first quarter. A lower provision for the consumer loan portfolio driven by auto loans was partially offset by a higher provision for the commercial lending portfolio reflecting loan growth and reserve increases attributable to certain commercial credits.

Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2019 increased $65 million compared with March 31, 2019 primarily due to higher nonperforming commercial and commercial real estate loans partially offset by lower nonperforming home equity loans. Nonperforming assets were relatively stable with June 30, 2018 as higher nonperforming loans in the commercial lending portfolio were offset by lower nonperforming consumer loans. Nonperforming assets to total assets were .46 percent at June 30, 2019, .45 percent at March 31, 2019 and .49 percent at June 30, 2018.

Overall delinquencies at June 30, 2019 declined $127 million, or 9 percent, compared with March 31, 2019. Accruing loans 30 to 59 days past due decreased $84 million reflecting lower commercial lending portfolio delinquencies as well as lower past due residential mortgage loans offset by higher past due auto loans. Accruing loans past due 60 to 89 days increased $23 million primarily due to consumer loans. Accruing loans past due 90 days or more decreased $66 million across consumer loan categories and in commercial loans.

Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2019 increased $6 million compared with the first quarter due to higher commercial loan net charge-offs partially offset by lower consumer loan net charge-offs. Compared with second quarter 2018, net charge-offs increased $33 million driven by higher commercial loan net charge-offs. Net charge-offs were .24 percent of average loans on an annualized basis for both the second and first quarters of 2019 and .20 percent for the second quarter of 2018.

The allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans was 1.15 percent at June 30, 2019 compared with 1.16 percent at both March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018. The allowance to nonperforming loans of 158 percent at June 30, 2019 decreased compared with 163 percent at March 31, 2019 and increased compared with 150 percent at June 30, 2018.

BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS





















Business Segment Income









In millions 2Q19

1Q19

2Q18 Retail Banking $ 325



$ 264



$ 274

Corporate & Institutional Banking 602



552



652

Asset Management Group 80



45



43

Other, including BlackRock 367



410



387

Net income $ 1,374



$ 1,271



$ 1,356

Retail Banking











Change

Change













2Q19 vs

2Q19 vs In millions 2Q19

1Q19

2Q18

1Q19

2Q18 Net interest income $ 1,376



$ 1,349



$ 1,277



$ 27



$ 99

Noninterest income $ 657



$ 595



$ 678



$ 62



$ (21)

Provision for credit losses $ 81



$ 128



$ 72



$ (47)



$ 9

Noninterest expense $ 1,527



$ 1,468



$ 1,521



$ 59



$ 6

Earnings $ 325



$ 264



$ 274



$ 61



$ 51





















In billions

















Average loans $ 76.3



$ 75.2



$ 73.7



$ 1.1



$ 2.6

Average deposits $ 168.8



$ 165.1



$ 162.6



$ 3.7



$ 6.2























Retail Banking earnings for the second quarter of 2019 increased in both comparisons. Noninterest income increased compared with the first quarter due to growth in consumer services, including seasonally higher debit card and merchant services fees, higher residential mortgage revenue attributable to favorable residential mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustments, net of economic hedge, and to increased loan sales, and lower negative derivative fair value adjustments related to Visa Class B common shares. Noninterest income decreased compared with the second quarter of 2018 due to the negative impact of Visa derivative fair value adjustments partially offset by growth in consumer services, including higher debit and credit card fees. Provision for credit losses decreased compared with the first quarter as a result of lower auto loan portfolio reserves. Noninterest expense increased in both comparisons due to higher marketing, including expenses related to the national retail digital strategy, an increase in customer-related transaction costs, and increased ATM expense driven by checking product simplification.

Average loans increased 1 percent compared with first quarter 2019 and 4 percent compared with second quarter 2018 due to growth in residential mortgage, auto, credit card and unsecured installment loans partially offset by lower home equity and education loans.

Average deposits grew 2 percent compared with first quarter 2019 and 4 percent compared with second quarter 2018 as a result of increases in savings, demand and certificates of deposit partially offset by lower money market deposits reflecting a shift to relationship-based savings products.

Net charge-offs were $120 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared with $132 million in the first quarter and $112 million in the second quarter of 2018.

for the second quarter of 2019 compared with in the first quarter and in the second quarter of 2018. Residential mortgage loan origination volume increased to $2.9 billion for the second quarter of 2019 compared with $1.7 billion for the first quarter and $2.0 billion for the second quarter of 2018. Approximately 54 percent of second quarter 2019 volume was for home purchase transactions compared with 56 percent and 71 percent for the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively.

for the second quarter of 2019 compared with for the first quarter and for the second quarter of 2018. Approximately 54 percent of second quarter 2019 volume was for home purchase transactions compared with 56 percent and 71 percent for the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively. The third party residential mortgage servicing portfolio was $124 billion at June 30, 2019 compared with $123 billion at March 31, 2019 and $124 billion at June 30, 2018 . Residential mortgage loan servicing acquisitions were $5 billion for second quarter 2019 compared with $1 billion for the first quarter and $3 billion for the second quarter of 2018.

at compared with at and at . Residential mortgage loan servicing acquisitions were for second quarter 2019 compared with for the first quarter and for the second quarter of 2018. Approximately 69 percent of consumer customers used non-teller channels for the majority of their transactions during the second quarter of 2019 compared with 68 percent in the first quarter and 65 percent in the second quarter of 2018.

Deposit transactions via ATM and mobile channels were 56 percent of total deposit transactions in the second quarter of 2019 compared with 57 percent in the first quarter and 54 percent in the second quarter of 2018.

Corporate & Institutional Banking









Change

Change













2Q19 vs

2Q19 vs In millions 2Q19

1Q19

2Q18

1Q19

2Q18 Net interest income $ 917



$ 898



$ 900



$ 19



$ 17

Noninterest income $ 661



$ 576



$ 635



$ 85



$ 26

Provision for credit losses $ 100



$ 71



$ 15



$ 29



$ 85

Noninterest expense $ 698



$ 686



$ 668



$ 12



$ 30

Earnings $ 602



$ 552



$ 652



$ 50



$ (50)





















In billions

















Average loans $ 147.2



$ 141.9



$ 137.0



$ 5.3



$ 10.2

Average deposits $ 90.5



$ 88.6



$ 85.8



$ 1.9



$ 4.7























Corporate & Institutional Banking earnings for the second quarter of 2019 increased compared with the first quarter of 2019 and decreased compared with the second quarter of 2018. Noninterest income increased in both comparisons primarily due to broad-based growth in capital markets-related revenue and treasury management product revenue. The comparison to the first quarter also benefited from higher revenue from commercial mortgage banking activities. Provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2019 increased compared with the first quarter reflecting portfolio growth and reserve increases attributable to certain commercial credits. Noninterest expense increased in both comparisons largely due to investments in strategic initiatives and variable costs associated with increased business activity.

Average loans increased 4 percent compared with the first quarter and 7 percent compared with the second quarter of 2018 primarily driven by commercial loan growth in PNC's corporate banking and business credit businesses. Multifamily agency warehouse lending activity and commercial real estate lending also contributed to the loan growth over the first quarter.

Average deposits increased 2 percent compared with the first quarter and 6 percent compared with the second quarter of 2018 due to growth in interest-bearing deposits including a shift from noninterest-bearing demand deposits.

Net charge-offs were $23 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared with $5 million in the first quarter of 2019 and a net recovery position of $2 million in the second quarter of 2018.

in the second quarter of 2019 compared with in the first quarter of 2019 and a net recovery position of in the second quarter of 2018. PNC has formalized plans to expand its middle market business into the Portland and Seattle markets in 2020, following expansion into the Boston and Phoenix markets in 2019.

Asset Management Group











Change

Change













2Q19 vs

2Q19 vs In millions 2Q19

1Q19

2Q18

1Q19

2Q18 Net interest income $ 68



$ 70



$ 72



$ (2)



$ (4)

Noninterest income $ 286



$ 217



$ 222



$ 69



$ 64

Provision for credit losses (benefit) —



$ (1)



$ 7



$ 1



$ (7)

Noninterest expense $ 249



$ 230



$ 231



$ 19



$ 18

Earnings $ 80



$ 45



$ 43



$ 35



$ 37





















In billions

















Client assets under administration at

quarter end $ 294



$ 288



$ 279



$ 6



$ 15

Average loans $ 6.7



$ 6.8



$ 7.0



$ (.1)



$ (.3)

Average deposits $ 12.7



$ 12.9



$ 12.3



$ (.2)



$ .4























Asset Management Group earnings for the second quarter of 2019 increased in both comparisons. Noninterest income increased as a result of the gain on sale of the retirement recordkeeping business and due to increases in the average equity markets. Noninterest expense increased due to costs associated with the sale transaction, including asset write-offs.

Client assets under administration at June 30, 2019 included discretionary client assets under management of $162 billion and nondiscretionary client assets under administration of $132 billion. Discretionary client assets under management increased $4 billion compared with March 31, 2019 and $13 billion compared with June 30, 2018 primarily attributable to equity market increases and, in the second quarter 2018 comparison, net business activities.

The Asset Management Group entered into a definitive agreement on May 7, 2019 to divest components of its PNC Capital Advisors investment management business, including its PNC family of proprietary mutual funds of approximately $19 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Other, including BlackRock

The "Other, including BlackRock" category, for the purposes of this release, includes earnings and gains or losses related to PNC's equity investment in BlackRock, and residual activities that do not meet the criteria for disclosure as a separate reportable business, such as asset and liability management activities including net securities gains or losses, other-than-temporary impairment of investment securities, certain trading activities, certain non-strategic runoff consumer loan portfolios, private equity investments, intercompany eliminations, certain corporate overhead, tax adjustments that are not allocated to business segments, exited businesses, and differences between business segment performance reporting and financial statement reporting under generally accepted accounting principles.

CONFERENCE CALL AND SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

PNC Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer William S. Demchak and Chief Financial Officer Robert Q. Reilly will hold a conference call for investors today at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time regarding the topics addressed in this news release and the related financial supplement. Dial-in numbers for the conference call are (800) 682-8921 and (303) 223-2694 (international) and Internet access to the live audio listen-only webcast of the call is available at www.pnc.com/investorevents. PNC's second quarter 2019 earnings release, related financial supplement, and presentation slides to accompany the conference call remarks will be available at www.pnc.com/investorevents prior to the beginning of the call. A telephone replay of the call will be available for one week at (800) 633-8284 and (402) 977-9140 (international), conference ID 21925572 and a replay of the audio webcast will be available on PNC's website for 30 days.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

