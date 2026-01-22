PNC Wealth Management Simplifies Investing With New Online Brokerage Account Opening

New functionality streamlines the account-opening process and paves the way for self-directed investing

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PNC Bank announced today that customers who use online banking can now digitally open individual brokerage accounts through PNC Wealth Management. The functionality allows clients to quickly and easily access a self-service digital solution for brokerage account opening.

Individuals who opt to use the feature can now open and fund a PNC Wealth Management brokerage account with ease, eliminating time, paperwork and other points of potential friction. Once their account is open, users can explore investments, make trades and track financial performance. The move is intended to make the investment experience easier and more intuitive for PNC clients, who will continue to have the ability to work with a PNC Wealth Management financial advisor.

"This new digital experience is about meeting clients where they are on their investment and financial journey," said Rich Guerrini, president of PNC Wealth Management. "We are confident that the faster, more streamlined option of opening, funding and managing an account through our digital platform will appeal to many different clients, including those who want to receive expert guidance from an experienced financial advisor."

The digital account-opening capability is part of a larger initiative by PNC Wealth Management to enhance the digital experience for users. In addition to quick account set up, PNC Wealth Management's digital investing platform will provide users with:

An Intuitive design with a modern interface that makes it simple to explore investments, place trades and track performance.

with a modern interface that makes it simple to explore investments, place trades and track performance. Cost-efficient choices, including the ability to invest in a wide range of stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds and take advantage of $0 commission online stock and ETF trades.

including the ability to invest in a wide range of stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds and take advantage of $0 commission online stock and ETF trades. Improved features such as Tax Lot Trading and other tax-efficient options, as well as the ability to buy and sell fractional shares.

such as Tax Lot Trading and other tax-efficient options, as well as the ability to buy and sell fractional shares. Account integration for easier digital money movement between banking and investment accounts.

"Building pathways for our clients to open brokerage accounts digitally and enhancing the digital customer experience required strong partnership between PNC Wealth Management and multiple teams across the enterprise, all with the shared goal of improving our ability to serve our customers' needs," Guerrini said. "By providing a competitive digital experience in conjunction with experienced and exceptional financial advisors, we are meeting those needs while positioning PNC Wealth Management to be at the forefront of the wealth management industry."

The new digital account-opening process is currently available for individual brokerage accounts. New digital features and capabilities will be rolled out to additional investment account types in the months ahead.

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

Investment products are provided by PNC Wealth Management LLC, a registered broker-dealer and a registered investment adviser, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investments are not FDIC insured, not bank guaranteed, not a deposit, not insured by any federal government agency and may lose value.

