pNeo - (Neh'-O) LLC Board of Directors Selects Chris Carignan as Chief Executive Officer

"Under his skilled leadership, the Board of Directors is excited to see what the future holds for pNeo," said Peter Wenham, former CEO. "Chris's experience will help pNeo focus on growing its customer base in the baby and healthcare markets. Chris has an impressive track record of successful leadership, creating plans that drive strategy, increase profitability, reduce costs, and improve process effectiveness. We are excited to have Chris on board and look forward to a successful future for our company with him at the helm.

"It is an honor to lead this company," Carignan says. "We have an innovative portfolio of products, backed by an intelligent and creative team. I am excited to take what this team has built over the past 16 years, and shepherd in our next phase of growth and innovation."

About pNeo (Neh'O) LLC

pNeo is a business accelerator that invests in and drives unique company brands, such as Baby Shusher®, CLEARinse™ and Oto-Tip®, which are focused on the baby and healthcare markets. We nurture innovations through the entire product life cycle, from inception and development, all the way to retail. pNeo prides itself on offering exceptional products, to the market that meet customer demands, while bringing entrepreneurial dreams to a profitable reality. We are growing rapidly, and always looking to expand our product line. We welcome all inquiries. Bring us your ideas!

