Pneuma Introduces the First Anti-Aging Serum that Corrects Wrinkles at the Source of Aging - N1o1

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World renowned Biochemist, Dr. Nathan S. Bryan introduces N1o1, the first anti-aging skincare that uses a Nobel Prize winning discovery to defy aging skin by correcting the cause of wrinkled and damaged skin plus age spots and blemish prone skin. N1o1 www.n1o1.com, restores the age-related loss of a molecule called "Nitric Oxide" to improve the appearance of your skin, increase the youthful flow of oxygen and nutrients to your skin cells. Scientists call Nitric Oxide the Anti-aging Molecule.

N1o1 features an innovative dual chamber bottle that helps activate your body's anti-aging molecules. Additionally, N1o1 delivers Vitamin C, a potent antioxidant, that prevents free radical damage. Four published studies show daily use of N1o1 vastly improves the appearance of wrinkles, discoloration, and the tone, quality, and texture of the skin. Continued use improves your results.

N1o1 is hypo-allergenic, safe and effective for all skin types. A temporary pinkness upon application indicates the immediate benefits of nitric oxide; optimized absorption and increased nutrient delivery to the skin cells. It can be used as a stand-alone skin treatment or to enhance your existing skincare products. For the ultimate age defying daily skincare routine, Pneuma will launch several companion products to create the most powerful anti-aging system with targeted results by the end of 2020.

Science has proven that the loss of nitric oxide accelerates the aging process. Our body's nitric oxide production diminishes with age, as much as 50% by age 40, and continues to steadily decline. Nitric oxide is a signaling molecule responsible for the delivery of oxygen and nutrients to every cell in the body. Without nitric oxide, cells become dysfunctional, the skin loses hydration and collagen plus, fine lines and wrinkles appear.

Backed by 20 years of science, N1o1 has four peer reviewed published clinical trials on its nitric oxide activating serum. In these studies, N1o1 was proven to dramatically improve the appearance of aging skin with an incredible 100% results satisfaction rating.

4 of the Clinical Studies:

Clinical Aging Skin Study - Annals of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Clinical Active Acne Study - International Journal of Pharmaceutica Analytica Acta

Clinical Wound Healing Study - Surgical Case Reports

Clinical Aesthetic Medicine Study - Journal of Surgery

