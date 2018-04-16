Pneuma Respiratory, Inc. Appoints Rich Gimigliano as Chief Financial Officer

BOONE, N.C., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pneuma Respiratory, Inc. (Pneuma), which has developed PNEUMAHALER™, the first fully digital breath activated inhaler (DBI), has hired Rich Gimigliano as Chief Financial Officer.

Rich Gimigliano brings over thirty years of Wall Street experience across a wide variety of investment banking and capital markets roles to Pneuma. He has been involved in a significant number of securities transactions with a broad range of investors over the course of his career. He joins Pneuma as the company pursues FDA approval for a portfolio of therapeutics targeting asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Gimigliano started his financial career at Credit Suisse First Boston (CSFB) as a member of the New York institutional equity sales and trading desk. He quickly rose to a senior production position covering institutional investors and was subsequently asked to join CSFB's West Coast effort. After helping grow that team, he was recruited by Lehman Brothers where he ultimately managed the firm's US equity sales trading business. Senior positions at Montgomery Securities and Thomas Weisel Partners led to increasing involvement in investment banking and transaction origination and execution. Over the last decade he has continued to focus on helping fast-growing companies access the capital markets.

"I am extremely excited and honored to join Pneuma Respiratory. The company has assembled a strong operating and advisory team and I look forward to working with them as we build the business and explore the public markets," stated Mr. Gimigliano.

Mr. Walt Robb, Pneuma's Chairman of the Board, stated, "As Pneuma Respiratory matures as a company, we need a Chief Financial Officer with the type of experience and expertise that Rich brings. We are fortunate to have Rich join our team."

Rich Gimigliano has a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering with honors from Lehigh University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

About Pneuma Respiratory

Launched in 2015, Pneuma Respiratory is a pharmaceutical company based in Boone, North Carolina. With a global team of researchers, physicians, designers and engineers, Pneuma has created PNEUMAHALER™, the first fully integrated digital breath activated inhaler. The inhaled delivery system has fully integrated Bluetooth technology to provide feedback on drug delivery to patients, family members and health care providers. Using Pneuma's [proprietary/patented] digital droplet ejector technology, Pneuma's integrated device, although currently available for investigational purposes only, has the potential to ultimately deliver a spectrum of novel therapies, including biologics, through the lungs. For more information visit www.pneumarespiratory.com.

Media contact:

Eve Ganley

828-773-8928

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pneuma-respiratory-inc-appoints-rich-gimigliano-as-chief-financial-officer-300630315.html

SOURCE Pneuma Respiratory

Related Links

http://www.pneumarespiratory.com

