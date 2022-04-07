Pneuma Systems collaborates with West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. to improve the patient experience

West Pharmaceutical and Pneuma Systems combine to disrupt drug therapy with dramatic safety and workflow improvements Tweet this

Pneuma will provide a novel closed-loop fluid flow control platform that West will use to develop drug delivery solutions for pharmaceutical companies and clinical end users. West will provide technical and financial support to Pneuma and access to the emerging West Digital Platform, designed to improve transmission of data and other information.

"West's almost century-long commitment to the development of drug delivery systems dovetails with our cutting-edge flow control technology. West's latest foray into a broad digital architecture is very important to us. When you improve both fluid flow and information flow, the result is an improvement in workflow, which results in higher levels of patient safety and lower costs," said Pneuma CEO Jeffrey Carlisle. "We are aiming at disruptive improvements in workflow."

"We are excited about our collaboration with Pneuma and the potential of their technologies to address a variety of flow control challenges to drive improvements in healthcare. At West our mission is to improve patient lives not only through our products and services but also by investing in small innovative companies and offering our deep technical and commercial expertise to help them bring their transformation technologies to the market," added Scott Young, VP Venture & External Collaboration at West.

Pneuma Systems, together with its strategic partners, plans to install PneumaDrive™ technology-based infusion devices in infusion centers, home care, and acute care settings around the world. The low cost PneumaDrive™ technology can replace existing infusion pumps and automate "gravity drip" infusions, providing patients with a safer and easier experience.

About Pneuma

Pneuma Systems is a New Hampshire based company founded by Jeffrey Carlisle, also Founder of the recently acquired Ivenix (https://finance.yahoo.com/news/ivenix-acquired-fresenius-kabi-072600696.html). Pneuma is dedicated to improving fluid flow, information flow, and workflow for the IV therapy process. For more information, visit www.pneuma-systems.com.

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With approximately 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 45 billion components and devices each year.

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and in business for nearly a century, West in its fiscal year 2021 generated $2.83 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or its subsidiaries, in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted.

SOURCE Pneuma Systems Corporation