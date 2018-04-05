Pneumatic Disc Brakes Driving Growth in the North American Class 4-8 Brake Components Aftermarket, Forecast to 2024

LONDON, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Disc Brakes Replacing Drums in High-volume Applications

The North American Class 4-8 brake components aftermarket is experiencing a major shift in demand from drum to disc systems, offering significant growth potential for suppliers that can develop pads and rotors fitting large 18-wheelers. The total Class 4-8 brake components aftermarket will rise from approximately $1.18 billion in 2017 to an estimated $1.36 billion in 2024; however, growth rates will be significantly higher for pneumatic pads and rotors. Frost & Sullivan bases its analysis of the North American Class 4-8 brake components aftermarket on extensive interviews with suppliers and distributors.



In addition, primary research is combined with secondary data sources to validate findings and capture key market trends. Where applicable, the study makes comparisons to Frost & Sullivan's previous research covering wiper blades to help identify recent trends.



Research Scope

The research presents the current market size for the five product segments, namely:

• Brake pads

• Brake shoes

• Brake rotors

• Brake drums

• Brake calipers



Unit shipment and revenue are presented where the product enters one of the tracked distribution channels, which includes independent automotive and heavy-duty warehouse distributors (IAM) as well as franchised medium and heavy-duty truck dealers (OES).The study also estimates market shares for the top suppliers: Meritor, Webb Wheel Products, Accuride Wheel End Solutions, Federal-Mogul, and Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems.



It also identifies the major growth drivers and restraints, including freight volume, evolving brake system technologies, inflation and fleet behavior.One of the most significant developments affecting the Class 4-8 brake components aftermarket is the increasing share of Class 8 vehicles sold with disc brake systems in place of drums.



This will drive the increased demand for new, heavy-duty pneumatic pads and rotors fitting the growing population of big rig trucks equipped with disc braking systems.



The base year for the study is 2017, with historical data presented from 2014 to 2016 and forecasts covering the 2018-2024 period.The geographic scope includes the United States and Canada.



The vehicle scope includes medium and heavy-duty trucks, but not passenger cars or pickups.



Key Issues Addressed

• What is the market size in units shipped and revenue? By how much will the market grow over the forecast period?

• Which product segments will drive growth and offer new opportunities to suppliers?

• Which distribution channels account for the most sales? How is the changing customer behavior affecting the growth outlook of various distributors?

• How is pricing for Class 4-8 brake components changing? What are the factors that influence pricing?

• Which suppliers are poised for market share growth over the short term?



