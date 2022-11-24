Pneumatic Seal Market: Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pneumatic seal market size is forecasted to increase by USD 40.23 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.73%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increase in the application of pneumatics in food processing, stringent regulations, and the high demand for pneumatic seals in the water and wastewater industry.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pneumatic Seal Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global pneumatic seal market as a part of the industrial machinery market, which covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components, including presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including A.W. Chesterton Co., AB SKF, AccroSeal, All Seals Inc., Allied Metrics Seals & Fasteners Inc., AS Aston Seals S.P.A., France Joint SAS, Freudenberg SE, Ge Mao Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd., GMN Paul Muller Industrie GmbH & Co. KG, Hallite Seals International Ltd., IDEX Corp., Kastas Sealing Technology, M.Barnwell Services Ltd., Max Spare Ltd., OZ Seals Pty Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., T LON Products Inc., Trelleborg AB, and EnPro Industries Inc.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between NEUTRAL and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by application (equipment manufacturing, automobile, shipping industry, and others).

Segmentation by application (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion:

Equipment manufacturing:

The equipment manufacturing segment grew gradually by USD 63.19 million between 2017 and 2021. The use of renewable sources by various industries to generate energy has contributed to the growth of this segment. Pneumatic seals are extensively used in equipment manufacturing, as they provide leakage protection and control. Equipment can wear out easily due to adverse industrial conditions, which will increase the demand for pneumatic seals.

What are the key data covered pneumatic seal market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pneumatic seal market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the pneumatic seal market size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the pneumatic seal market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pneumatic seal market vendors

Pneumatic Seal Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 40.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.56 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, India, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled A.W. Chesterton Co., AB SKF, AccroSeal, All Seals Inc., Allied Metrics Seals & Fasteners Inc., AS Aston Seals S.P.A., France Joint SAS, Freudenberg SE, Ge Mao Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd., GMN Paul Muller Industrie GmbH & Co. KG, Hallite Seals International Ltd., IDEX Corp., Kastas Sealing Technology, M.Barnwell Services Ltd., Max Spare Ltd., OZ Seals Pty Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., T LON Products Inc., Trelleborg AB, and EnPro Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

5.1 Market segments

5.3 Cylinders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

5.4 Valve - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

5.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.3 Equipment manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Automobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Shipping Industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 A.W. Chesterton Co.

11.4 All Seals Inc.

11.5 Allied Metrics Seals and Fasteners Inc.

11.6 AS Aston Seals S.P.A.

11.7 EnPro Industries Inc.

11.8 France Joint SAS

11.9 Freudenberg SE

11.10 GMN Paul Muller Industrie GmbH and Co. KG

11.11 Hallite Seals International Ltd.

11.12 IDEX Corp.

11.13 Kastas Sealing Technology

11.14 Max Spare Ltd.

11.15 Parker Hannifin Corp.

11.16 T LON Products Inc.

11.17 Trelleborg AB

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

