Pneumatic Seal Market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73% from 2022 to 2027 | Increase in the application of pneumatics in food processing to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 -- The pneumatic seal market size is set to grow by USD 40.23 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 5.73%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study through the synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pneumatic Seal Market

The report also covers the following areas:

Pneumatic Seal Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Equipment Manufacturing



Automobile



Shipping Industry



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East and Africa

The market share growth in the equipment manufacturing segment will be significant during the forecast period. Pneumatic seals are widely utilized in equipment manufacturing due to their ability to effectively control leakage and provide protection. The demanding industrial conditions faced by equipment manufacturing often expose the equipment to harsh environments, leading to wear-out. This factor drives the increased demand for pneumatic seals as they help in improving the effects of these challenging conditions. Additionally, pneumatic cylinders find extensive application across various industries such as automotive, oil and gas, food and beverage, and aerospace, further contributing to their popularity and demand.

Pneumatic Seal Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the pneumatic seal market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include A.W. Chesterton Co., AB SKF, AccroSeal, All Seals Inc., Allied Metrics Seals and Fasteners Inc., AS Aston Seals S.P.A., France Joint SAS, Freudenberg SE, Ge Mao Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd., GMN Paul Muller Industrie GmbH and Co. KG, Hallite Seals International Ltd., IDEX Corp., Kastas Sealing Technology, M.Barnwell Services Ltd., Max Spare Ltd., OZ Seals Pty Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., T LON Products Inc., Trelleborg AB, and EnPro Industries Inc.

Vendor Offering

All Seals Inc - The company offers pneumatic seals such as piston seals, rod seals, flange packings, u cups.

The company offers pneumatic seals such as piston seals, rod seals, flange packings, u cups. Allied Metrics Seals and Fasteners Inc - The company offers pneumatic seals for Industrial Hydraulics and Pneumatics industry, Fluid Power, and Motion Control industry.

The company offers pneumatic seals for Industrial Hydraulics and Pneumatics industry, Fluid Power, and Motion Control industry. Freudenberg SE - The company offers pneumatic seals such as piston seals, rod seals, wiper seals, and scraper seals.

Pneumatic Seal Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increase in the application of pneumatics in food processing is a key factor driving the market growth. The food processing industry is increasingly adopting pneumatic equipment due to its cleanliness compared to other devices such as hydraulic and mechanical equipment. Furthermore, hydraulic equipment carries the risk of hydraulic fluid leaks, which can contaminate the product line and impact the overall production process. The Food Safety Modernization Act introduced by the US Food and Drug Administration imposes strict hygiene and decontamination requirements, which necessitate packagers and suppliers to adhere to proper equipment cleaning using the latest cleaning chemicals. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

High-performance pneumatics is a major trend shaping the market. The utilization of servo-pneumatic equipment enables a more accurate and seamless operation compared to traditional pneumatic systems, effectively matching the performance of electromechanical equipment. This improved benefit is achieved through the integration of specialized motion control capabilities designed specifically for pneumatic motion control, along with other high-performance components such as low-static friction cylinders, servo valves, and feedback sensors. Hence, these benefits of pneumatics are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The growing demand for electromechanical equipment is the major challenge restricting market growth. Electromechanical equipment is becoming increasingly popular over pneumatic equipment due to rising environmental concerns and the high energy consumption associated with pneumatic systems. The lubricants used in pneumatic equipment to reduce friction between the piston and cylinder can have negative environmental effects, making them potential pollutants. The implementation of stricter environmental regulations by governments will drive the substitution of pneumatic equipment with electromechanical alternatives. Additionally, the emission of exhaust gases from pneumatic equipment contributes to air pollution concerns. Hence, these factors are expected to hamper market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Pneumatic Seal Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist pneumatic seal market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pneumatic seal market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pneumatic seal market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pneumatic seal market vendors.

Pneumatic Seal Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 40.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.56 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, India, Russia, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A.W. Chesterton Co., AB SKF, AccroSeal, All Seals Inc., Allied Metrics Seals and Fasteners Inc., AS Aston Seals S.P.A., France Joint SAS, Freudenberg SE, Ge Mao Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd., GMN Paul Muller Industrie GmbH and Co. KG, Hallite Seals International Ltd., IDEX Corp., Kastas Sealing Technology, M.Barnwell Services Ltd., Max Spare Ltd., OZ Seals Pty Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., T LON Products Inc., Trelleborg AB, and EnPro Industries Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data, you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global pneumatic seal market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global pneumatic seal market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

6.3 Cylinders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Cylinders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cylinders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Cylinders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Cylinders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Valve - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Valve - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Valve - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Valve - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Valve - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Equipment manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Equipment manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Equipment manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Equipment manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Equipment manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Automobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Automobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Automobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Automobile - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Automobile - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Shipping industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Shipping industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Shipping industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Shipping industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Shipping industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 A.W. Chesterton Co.

Exhibit 116: A.W. Chesterton Co. - Overview



Exhibit 117: A.W. Chesterton Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: A.W. Chesterton Co. - Key offerings

12.4 All Seals Inc.

Exhibit 119: All Seals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: All Seals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: All Seals Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Allied Metrics Seals and Fasteners Inc.

Exhibit 122: Allied Metrics Seals and Fasteners Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Allied Metrics Seals and Fasteners Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Allied Metrics Seals and Fasteners Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 AS Aston Seals S.P.A.

Exhibit 125: AS Aston Seals S.P.A. - Overview



Exhibit 126: AS Aston Seals S.P.A. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: AS Aston Seals S.P.A. - Key offerings

12.7 EnPro Industries Inc.

Exhibit 128: EnPro Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: EnPro Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: EnPro Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: EnPro Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 France Joint SAS

Exhibit 132: France Joint SAS - Overview



Exhibit 133: France Joint SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: France Joint SAS - Key offerings

12.9 Freudenberg SE

Exhibit 135: Freudenberg SE - Overview



Exhibit 136: Freudenberg SE - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Freudenberg SE - Key news



Exhibit 138: Freudenberg SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Freudenberg SE - Segment focus

12.10 GMN Paul Muller Industrie GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 140: GMN Paul Muller Industrie GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 141: GMN Paul Muller Industrie GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: GMN Paul Muller Industrie GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.11 Hallite Seals International Ltd.

Exhibit 143: Hallite Seals International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Hallite Seals International Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Hallite Seals International Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 IDEX Corp.

Exhibit 146: IDEX Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 147: IDEX Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: IDEX Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: IDEX Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Kastas Sealing Technology

Exhibit 150: Kastas Sealing Technology - Overview



Exhibit 151: Kastas Sealing Technology - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Kastas Sealing Technology - Key offerings

12.14 Max Spare Ltd.

Exhibit 153: Max Spare Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Max Spare Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Max Spare Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Parker Hannifin Corp.

Exhibit 156: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 159: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 T LON Products Inc.

Exhibit 161: T LON Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: T LON Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: T LON Products Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Trelleborg AB

Exhibit 164: Trelleborg AB - Overview



Exhibit 165: Trelleborg AB - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Trelleborg AB - Key news



Exhibit 167: Trelleborg AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Trelleborg AB - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

