Pneumatic Tube System Market to Grow by USD 1.06 Bn, 33% of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pneumatic tube system market size is forecast to increase by USD 1061.1 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.74%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 2,063.31 million. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing convenience benefits offered by pneumatic tube systems, growing medical automation for reproducibility and accuracy, and improved supply chain procedures leading to increased productivity. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pneumatic Tube System Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Aerocom Systems Inc., Air Link International, Air Log International GmbH, Colombo Sales and Engineering Inc., Eagle Pneumatic Inc., Festo SE and Co. KG, Gunnebo AB, Ing. Sumetzberger GMBH, Kelly Systems Inc., KUKA AG, Lamson Concepts Pty. Ltd., Narula Udyog India Pvt. Ltd., Oppent S.p.A., Pevco Systems International Inc., Pilotsmith India Pvt. Ltd., PTS tec GmbH, Quirepace Ltd., SIEBTECHNIK TEMA GmbH, SS Engineering, and Telecom Bedrijfscommunicatie b.v.

Gain detailed insights into the vendor landscape – Buy the report!

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the endoscopic closure devices market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

The market is segmented by type (single-phase and three-phase), class type (fully automatic and semi-automatic), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by Type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market growth will be significant in the single-phase segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the extensive use of single-phase pneumatic tube systems in the manufacturing and medical industries. With the growth of the global healthcare industry, the demand for single-phase pneumatic tube systems is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this pneumatic tube system market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pneumatic tube system market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the pneumatic tube system market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the pneumatic tube system market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pneumatic tube system market vendors

Related Reports:

The pneumatic seal market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.73% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 40.23 million . The increase in the application of pneumatics in food processing is notably driving the pneumatic seal market growth, although factors such as growing demand for electromechanical equipment may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.73% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The increase in the application of pneumatics in food processing is notably driving the pneumatic seal market growth, although factors such as growing demand for electromechanical equipment may impede the market growth. The control valves market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,597.26 million . The rising investments in fluid handling are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as fluctuations in raw material prices may impede the market growth.

Pneumatic Tube System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 141 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1061.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.59 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aerocom Systems Inc., Air Link International, Air Log International GmbH, Colombo Sales and Engineering Inc., Eagle Pneumatic Inc., Festo SE and Co. KG, Gunnebo AB, Ing. Sumetzberger GMBH, Kelly Systems Inc., KUKA AG, Lamson Concepts Pty. Ltd., Narula Udyog India Pvt. Ltd., Oppent S.p.A., Pevco Systems International Inc., Pilotsmith India Pvt. Ltd., PTS tec GmbH, Quirepace Ltd., SIEBTECHNIK TEMA GmbH, SS Engineering, and Telecom Bedrijfscommunicatie b.v. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Class Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global pneumatic tube system market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global pneumatic tube system market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Class type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Class type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Single-phase - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Single-phase - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Single-phase - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Single-phase - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Single-phase - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Three-phase - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Three-phase - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Three-phase - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Three-phase - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Three-phase - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Class Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Class Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Class Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Class Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Class Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Class Type

7.3 Fully automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Fully automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Fully automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Fully automatic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Fully automatic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Semi-automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Semi-automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Semi-automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Semi-automatic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Semi-automatic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Class Type

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Class Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Aerocom Systems Inc.

Exhibit 108: Aerocom Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Aerocom Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Aerocom Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Air Link International

Exhibit 111: Air Link International - Overview



Exhibit 112: Air Link International - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Air Link International - Key offerings

12.5 Air Log International GmbH

Exhibit 114: Air Log International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 115: Air Log International GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Air Log International GmbH - Key offerings

12.6 Eagle Pneumatic Inc.

Exhibit 117: Eagle Pneumatic Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Eagle Pneumatic Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Eagle Pneumatic Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Gunnebo AB

Exhibit 120: Gunnebo AB - Overview



Exhibit 121: Gunnebo AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Gunnebo AB - Key offerings

12.8 Ing. Sumetzberger GMBH

Exhibit 123: Ing. Sumetzberger GMBH - Overview



Exhibit 124: Ing. Sumetzberger GMBH - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Ing. Sumetzberger GMBH - Key offerings

12.9 Kelly Systems Inc.

Exhibit 126: Kelly Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Kelly Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Kelly Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 KUKA AG

Exhibit 129: KUKA AG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 130: KUKA AG - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 131: KUKA AG - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 132: KUKA AG - Segment focus

12.11 Lamson Concepts Pty. Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Lamson Concepts Pty. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Lamson Concepts Pty. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Lamson Concepts Pty. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Oppent S.p.A.

Exhibit 136: Oppent S.p.A. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Oppent S.p.A. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Oppent S.p.A. - Key offerings

12.13 Pevco Systems International Inc.

Exhibit 139: Pevco Systems International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Pevco Systems International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Pevco Systems International Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 PTS tec GmbH

Exhibit 142: PTS tec GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 143: PTS tec GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: PTS tec GmbH - Key offerings

12.15 Quirepace Ltd.

Exhibit 145: Quirepace Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Quirepace Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Quirepace Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 SIEBTECHNIK TEMA GmbH

Exhibit 148: SIEBTECHNIK TEMA GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 149: SIEBTECHNIK TEMA GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: SIEBTECHNIK TEMA GmbH - Key offerings

12.17 Telecom Bedrijfscommunicatie b.v.

Exhibit 151: Telecom Bedrijfscommunicatie b.v. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Telecom Bedrijfscommunicatie b.v. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Telecom Bedrijfscommunicatie b.v. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 154: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 155: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 156: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 157: Research methodology



Exhibit 158: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 159: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 160: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio