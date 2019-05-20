Pneumococcal Vaccination Recommendation Should Be Kept in Place

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 17th, during the annual conference of the National Association for Nutrition and Aging Services Programs (NANASP), the membership unanimously voted in favor of a resolution calling on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and specifically a CDC subcommittee, the Advisory Council on Immunization Practices (ACIP), to leave in place the current recommendation that calls for adults aged 65+ to receive two separate vaccinations to prevent the spread and contraction of pneumococcal disease.

The resolution highlights the 2014 decision to make the recommendation, which NANASP fully supported, as well as reasons as to why the recommendation should remain in place—coverage of the vaccine under Medicare Part B and the increased uptake of vaccinations among older adults with the increased coverage that the 2014 recommendation initiated.

"In a time where we're in the midst of the longest flu season in history, as well as the ongoing measles outbreak, ACIP simply needs to do the right thing to protect older Americans and keep the current pneumococcal vaccination recommendations in place," said Bob Blancato, Executive Director of NANASP. "Our organization, along with others that represent this population, are extremely concerned about the increase in disease and the decrease in vaccination adherence that this unnecessary and confusing policy change could trigger."

NANASP was one of more than a dozen organizations who have previously expressed their concerns about the change in the pneumococcal vaccination recommendation to the ACIP committee. Executive Director Bob Blancato has previously testified at ACIP meetings in favor of recommendations that expand access to pneumococcal vaccines.

The vote on the resolution is scheduled to take place at the next ACIP meeting in June in Atlanta, where Blancato will again testify in favor of keeping the current recommendation in place.

