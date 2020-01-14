NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Pneumococcal Vaccines: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028

Summary

Pneumococcal Vaccination rates in children are expected to remain steady at approximately 85% in the combined seven major markets (7MM - The US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan) by 2028, while vaccination rates in the elderly are expected to slightly increase to only 62% in the combined six major markets (6MM - The US, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan) by 2028.



Streptococcus pneumoniae (S. pneumoniae) is a bacterial organism that causes a number of diseases, ranging from serious to mild infections. Symptoms depend on the part of the body that is infected, and range from fever, chills, and difficulty breathing to stiff neck and confusion. Transmission of S. pneumoniae primarily occurs through respiratory droplets. The term invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) refers to more severe infections in which the bacterium is isolated from normally sterile sites. IPD is most common in high-risk groups, such as young children and the elderly, where the immune system is more vulnerable.



With pediatric pneumococcal vaccination, the primary reason for non-vaccination is vaccine hesitancy.In contrast, with elderly vaccination, the primary reason for non-vaccination is a lack of awareness about the pneumococcal vaccine from both the patient and healthcare professional.



While pediatric rates are promising, there is still room for improvement. Addressing vaccine hesitancy requires further investigation and analysis into specific social, behavioral and economic factors that play a role in whether or not an individual gets vaccinated.



Furthermore, to help overcome insufficient doctor-patient communication and knowledge about vaccines, incentives or certifications should be offered to doctors who remain up-to-date on national vaccine guidelines and who are properly trained in vaccine counseling. In the future, continued efforts should focus on carrying out a targeted, actionable, and effective country-specific approach to overcome vaccine hesitancy, increase vaccine awareness, and ultimately reduce invasive pneumococcal disease incidence worldwide.



The latest research report "Pneumococcal Vaccines: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028" provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of pneumococcal vaccines in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).Epidemiologists have utilized comprehensive, country-specific pneumococcal vaccination rate data and IPD diagnosed incidence rate data from nationally representative public health surveillance systems and databases to arrive at a meaningful, in-depth epidemiological analysis and forecast.



Moreover, epidemiologists have provided detailed dose- and age-specific pneumococcal vaccination rates that are dependent on the routine immunization requirements of each market within this report.



Scope

- The Pneumococcal Vaccines Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of pneumococcal vaccines in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

- This report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the vaccinated pneumococcal population segmented by age (pediatric and elderly), and diagnosed incident cases of IPD segmented by age (0-4 years, 5-9 years, 10-19 years, and by 10-year age groups up to 80 years and older). Pneumococcal vaccine dosing and age groups included within the forecast were dependent on the routine immunization requirements in each market and the availability of vaccination data. In addition, the epidemiology model corresponding to this report provides IPD diagnosed incident cases segmented into the top ten most common IPD serotypes by age (pediatric and elderly).

- The Pneumococcal Vaccines epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.



Reasons to buy

The Pneumococcal Vaccines Epidemiology series will allow you to -

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global pneumococcal vaccines market.

- Quantify patient populations in the global pneumococcal vaccines market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups that present the best opportunities for pneumococcal vaccine therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

- Understand magnitude of the pneumococcal vaccines population by dose and age.



