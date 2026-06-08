Pneumonia Market Set to Witness Robust Growth During the Forecast Period (2026-2036), Driven by Advancing Therapeutics and Rising Disease Burden | DelveInsight

The growth of the pneumonia market is expected to be primarily driven by an expanding patient population and advancements in diagnostic methods. Additionally, the expected launch of emerging therapies such as Tosatoxumab (AR-301) (Aridis Pharmaceuticals), AON-D21 (Aptarion Biotech), Trimodulin (BT588) (Biotest AG), VAX-24 and VAX-31 (Vaxcyte, Inc.), PCV24 (CanSinoBIO), IVT PCV-25 (Inventprise), and others will further propel the market forward.

LAS VEGAS, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Pneumonia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, pneumonia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Pneumonia Market Summary

The total pneumonia treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2036 in the leading markets.

The United States accounted for the largest pneumonia treatment market size in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In the United States, the annual incidence of community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) is estimated at approximately 24.8 cases per 10,000 adults, with rates increasing significantly with advancing age.

adults, with rates increasing significantly with advancing age. Leading pneumonia companies, such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Aptarion Biotech, Biotest AG, Vaxcyte, Inc., CanSinoBIO, Inventprise, BioVersys, and others, are developing new pneumonia treatment drugs that can be available in the pneumonia market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new pneumonia treatment drugs that can be available in the pneumonia market in the coming years. The promising pneumonia therapies in clinical trials include Tosatoxumab (AR-301), AON-D21, Trimodulin (BT588), VAX-24, VAX-31, PCV24, IVT PCV-25, BV100, and others.

Discover what is the global pneumonia therapeutics market size @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/pneumonia-pneumococcal-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Pneumonia Market

Rising Pneumonia Incident Cases: As per the analysis, the total incident cases of pneumonia are expected to increase during the forecast period (2026–2036). This anticipated rise is primarily driven by demographic shifts, particularly the aging population, as older adults are at significantly higher risk of developing pneumonia due to declining immune function and a greater prevalence of chronic comorbid conditions.

As per the analysis, the total incident cases of pneumonia are expected to increase during the forecast period (2026–2036). This anticipated rise is primarily driven by demographic shifts, particularly the aging population, as older adults are at significantly higher risk of developing pneumonia due to declining immune function and a greater prevalence of chronic comorbid conditions. Growing Geriatric Population: The expanding aging population significantly contributes to the growth of the pneumonia market. Older adults are more susceptible to respiratory infections due to weakened immune systems and age-related comorbidities.

The expanding aging population significantly contributes to the growth of the pneumonia market. Older adults are more susceptible to respiratory infections due to weakened immune systems and age-related comorbidities. Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases: Chronic health conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases increase susceptibility to pneumonia. The rising prevalence of these conditions worldwide is leading to a higher incidence of pneumonia-related complications, thereby expanding the demand for effective treatment options and supportive therapies.

Chronic health conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases increase susceptibility to pneumonia. The rising prevalence of these conditions worldwide is leading to a higher incidence of pneumonia-related complications, thereby expanding the demand for effective treatment options and supportive therapies. Advancements in Diagnostics and Treatment Technologies: Technological innovations in molecular diagnostics, PCR-based testing, and rapid point-of-care diagnostics are enabling earlier and more accurate detection of pneumonia pathogens. These advances improve treatment outcomes and support the development of targeted therapies, contributing significantly to market growth.

Technological innovations in molecular diagnostics, PCR-based testing, and rapid point-of-care diagnostics are enabling earlier and more accurate detection of pneumonia pathogens. These advances improve treatment outcomes and support the development of targeted therapies, contributing significantly to market growth. Increasing Adoption of Vaccination Programs: Government initiatives and global immunization campaigns promoting pneumococcal and influenza vaccination are boosting demand for pneumonia prevention solutions.

Government initiatives and global immunization campaigns promoting pneumococcal and influenza vaccination are boosting demand for pneumonia prevention solutions. Launch of Emerging Pneumonia Drugs: The dynamics of the pneumonia market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as Tosatoxumab (AR-301) (Aridis Pharmaceuticals), AON-D21 (Aptarion Biotech), Trimodulin (BT588) (Biotest AG), VAX-24 and VAX-31 (Vaxcyte, Inc.), PCV24 (CanSinoBIO), IVT PCV-25 (Inventprise), BV100 (BioVersys), and others.

According to Ramandeep Singh, Senior Consultant of Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, the pneumonia market in the 7MM is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period (2026–2036), driven by the rising incidence of community- and hospital-acquired pneumonia, increasing antimicrobial resistance, improved diagnostic capabilities, and the introduction of novel targeted therapies and vaccines.

Pneumonia Market Analysis

The treatment of pneumonia is determined by its underlying cause, the severity of the infection, and individual patient characteristics.

Bacterial pneumonia is generally managed with suitable antibiotic therapy, whereas viral pneumonia is often treated with supportive care and, in certain situations, antiviral agents.

Supportive measures typically include adequate rest, proper hydration, and hospitalization in severe cases.

Preventive strategies, particularly vaccination against pathogens like Streptococcus pneumoniae and influenza viruses, are also essential in reducing the risk of specific forms of pneumonia.

Several therapies approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are available for pneumonia treatment, including XACDURO (sulbactam + durlobactam) and ZEVTERA (ceftobiprole medocaril) , among others.

and , among others. In addition, emerging pipeline candidates such as Tosatoxumab (AR-301) (Aridis Pharmaceuticals), AON-D21 (Aptarion Biotech), Trimodulin (BT588) (Biotest AG), VAX-24 and VAX-31 (Vaxcyte, Inc.), PCV24 (CanSinoBIO), IVT PCV-25 (Inventprise), BV100 (BioVersys), and others are progressing through development and are expected to further reshape the pneumonia treatment landscape through innovative targeted mechanisms.

Pneumonia Competitive Landscape

Some of the pneumonia drugs under development include Tosatoxumab (AR-301) (Aridis Pharmaceuticals), AON-D21 (Aptarion Biotech), Trimodulin (BT588) (Biotest AG), VAX-24 and VAX-31 (Vaxcyte, Inc.), PCV24 (CanSinoBIO), IVT PCV-25 (Inventprise), BV100 (BioVersys), and others.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals' AR-301 (tosatoxumab) is a fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody developed to specifically bind and neutralize the alpha-toxin produced by Staphylococcus aureus, a major virulence factor present in both methicillin-resistant (MRSA) and methicillin-sensitive (MSSA) strains. By inhibiting this toxin, AR-301 helps limit toxin-induced damage to host tissues while maintaining immune cell functionality. Since its mechanism of action does not depend on the bacterium's antibiotic resistance status, it can potentially be effective against infections caused by both MRSA and MSSA strains.

In July 2023, the US FDA granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation to tosatoxumab (AR-301), supporting its accelerated clinical development as an adjunctive treatment for Staphylococcus aureus pneumonia.

Top-line results from the first of two planned global Phase III studies assessing a single dose of AR-301 alongside standard-of-care antibiotics for ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by Staphylococcus aureus were announced in September 2023. The therapy demonstrated a favorable safety profile in the full analysis set (FAS). In the microbiologically confirmed subgroup, an 11.3% numerical increase in clinical cure rate at Day 21 was observed; however, this improvement did not achieve statistical significance.

Aptarion Biotech's AON-D21 is an investigational L-aptamer, a synthetic nucleic acid–based therapeutic, designed to selectively block complement factor C5a, an important inflammatory mediator involved in excessive immune activation. Overactivation of C5a can drive severe inflammation, multi-organ dysfunction, and increased mortality. Preclinical studies have shown that AON-D21 is effective in translational models of pneumonia and sepsis, and it has also demonstrated potential in lung cancer, particularly when combined with immune checkpoint inhibitors, suggesting that modulation of C5a may have broad therapeutic applications across immune-driven diseases.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the pneumonia market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the pneumonia market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about new antibiotics for pneumonia in development @ Pneumonia Drugs

Recent Developments in the Pneumonia Market

In March 2026, BioVersys announced that the FDA had given the go-ahead for enrolling patients in the United States for the global Phase 3 RIV-TARGET clinical trial (NCT07326540).

announced that the FDA had given the go-ahead for enrolling patients in the United States for the global Phase 3 RIV-TARGET clinical trial (NCT07326540). In January 2026, AON-D21 completed patient enrollment in the international Phase II ADCAP trial assessing its efficacy and safety in patients with severe community-acquired pneumonia.

AON-D21 completed patient enrollment in the international Phase II ADCAP trial assessing its efficacy and safety in patients with severe community-acquired pneumonia. In March 2025, AON-D21 received clearance of its US Investigational New Drug (IND) application, along with approval to expand the ongoing Phase II ADCAP trial to enroll up to 150 patients.

What is Pneumonia?

Pneumonia is a respiratory infection that affects the lungs, specifically the tiny air sacs known as alveoli. In people with pneumonia, these air sacs become inflamed and may fill with fluid or pus, making it difficult for oxygen to pass into the bloodstream. This condition can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi and may range from mild to severe, particularly in young children, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems. Common symptoms include cough, fever, chills, chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue. Pneumonia can be acquired in the community, hospitals, or healthcare settings, and timely diagnosis and treatment, such as antibiotics for bacterial infections or supportive care, are important to prevent complications and improve recovery.

Pneumonia Epidemiology Segmentation

The pneumonia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current pneumonia patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. Hospital-acquired pneumonia is associated with a significant risk of mortality, with ventilator-associated pneumonia reporting all-cause mortality rates of 20–50%.

The pneumonia treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Pneumonia

Clinical Subtype-specific Incident Cases of Pneumonia

Etiology-specific Incident Cases of Pneumonia

Treated Cases of Pneumonia

Pneumonia Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Pneumonia Epidemiology Segmentation Total Incident Cases of Pneumonia, Clinical Subtype-specific Incident Cases of Pneumonia, Etiology-specific Incident Cases of Pneumonia, and Treated Cases of Pneumonia Key Pneumonia Companies Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Aptarion Biotech, Biotest AG, Vaxcyte, Inc., CanSinoBIO, Inventprise, BioVersys, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics, and others Key Pneumonia Therapies Tosatoxumab (AR-301), AON-D21, Trimodulin (BT588), VAX-24, VAX-31, PCV24, IVT PCV-25, BV100, ZEVTERA, XACDURO, and others

Scope of the Pneumonia Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Pneumonia current marketed and emerging therapies

Pneumonia current marketed and emerging therapies Pneumonia Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Pneumonia Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Pneumonia Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Pneumonia Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand which region dominates pneumonia therapeutics market @ Pneumonia Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Pneumonia Market Key Insights 2 Pneumonia Market Report Introduction 3 Pneumonia Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Pneumonia by Therapies in the 7MM in 2025 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Pneumonia by Therapies in the 7MM in 2036 4 Methodology 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview: Pneumonia 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Classification 7.3 Causes 7.4 Signs and Symptoms 7.5 Pathophysiology 7.6 Clinical features 7.7 Diagnosis 7.8 Treatment and Management 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population of Pneumonia in the 7MM 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale 8.3 Total Incident Cases of Pneumonia in the 7MM 8.4 The US 8.4.1 Total Incident Cases of Pneumonia 8.4.2 Clinical subtype-specific Incident Cases of Pneumonia 8.4.3 Etiology-specific Incident Cases of Pneumonia 8.4.4 Treated Cases of Pneumonia 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Pneumonia Patient Journey 10 Marketed Pneumonia Therapies 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 ZEVTERA (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium): Basilea Pharmaceutica/ Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestone 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.6 Analyst Views 10.3 XACDURO (sulbactam + durlobactam): Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics List to be continued in the final report. 11 Emerging Pneumonia Therapies 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 Tosatoxumab (AR-301): Aridis Pharmaceuticals 11.2.1 Drug Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 AON-D21: Aptarion Biotech List to be continued in the final report. 12 Pneumonia: Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Key Pneumonia Market Forecast Assumptions 12.3 Pneumonia Market Outlook 12.4 Conjoint Analysis 12.5 Total Market Size of Pneumonia in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of Pneumonia by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 The US Pneumonia Market 12.8.1 Total Market Size of Pneumonia 12.8 EU4 and the UK Pneumonia Market 12.9 Japan Pneumonia Market 13 Key Opinion Leaders' Views on Pneumonia 14 Pneumonia Market SWOT Analysis 15 Pneumonia Market Unmet Needs 16 Pneumonia Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The US 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 17 Acronyms and Abbreviations 18 Bibliography 19 Pneumonia Market Report Methodology

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