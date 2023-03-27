Pneumonia testing market size is set to grow by USD 709 million from 2022 to 2027; The rising number of M and A and new product launches are a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pneumonia testing market size is estimated to grow by USD 709 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The rising number of M&A and new product launches are the primary trend in the market. The addition of new products encourages consumers to purchase a variety of products to test for pneumonia. In addition, the introduction of new products and an increase in M&A will intensify competition in the market, leading to innovation and differentiation. For instance, in February 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the acquisition of Mesa Biotech Inc. (Mesa Biotech) to expand the molecular diagnostics segment of the company. Hence, such partnerships are expected to fuel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period. For more insights about the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pneumonia Testing Market 2023-2027

Pneumonia Testing Market - Segmentation Assessment Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product type (consumables and analyzers) and method (immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, and point-of-care testing).

The market growth in the consumables segment will be significant during the forecast period. Consumables used to detect pneumonia contamination include kits and reagents such as PCR assays, nucleic acid detection kits, staining materials, elimination kits and reagents, standards, and controls. Kits and reagents are routinely used in pneumonia tests and often must be purchased from pharmaceutical companies and biomedical research laboratories. For instance, PlasmoTest, a pneumonia detection kit, performs pneumonia tests, which come with reliable assays. These assays can be repurchased individually or along with the kit. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global pneumonia testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global pneumonia testing market.

North America is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Rising demand for timely and accurate diagnosis of lung infections and other infections and the presence of several pharmaceutical companies focused on drug development are driving the adoption of pneumonia testing in the region. Such factors will increase the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Pneumonia Testing Market – Vendor Landscape

Technavio has extensively analyzed more than 15 major vendors, including Abbott Laboratories, Acumen Diagnostics Pte Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Diamedica SIA, Hologic Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, LGC Group, Meridian Bioscience Inc., OpGen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Quidel Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Trinity Biotech Plc, Siemens AG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., and DiaSorin SpA.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Global Pneumonia Testing Market – Market Dynamics Key factor driving market growth

The rising prevalence of pneumonia and concerns associated with pneumonia mortality are notably driving the market research growth .

. Pneumonia is widely recognized as one of the most common causes of hospitalization among all infectious diseases.

If a patient is determined to be seriously ill, they will be hospitalized for further microbiological testing for pneumonia.

Several poverty-related factors contribute to pneumonia deaths in developing and underdeveloped countries, including malnutrition, lack of safe drinking water and sanitation facilities, outdoor and indoor air pollution, and inadequate access to healthcare.

The sharp increase in pneumonia-related mortality has, therefore, prompted governments in developing countries to make efforts to improve awareness about pneumonia diagnosis to prevent deaths. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of global market research over the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The lack of trained professionals is a major challenge impeding market growth .

. Most rural hospitals around the world face challenges due to the insufficient number of patients required to justify the use of specialists.

Additionally, general practitioner appointments are highly expensive, especially at smaller medical institutions.

Limited public funding for research laboratories and quality assurance contributes to the lack of skills in many developing countries.

Therefore, end-users such as hospitals and diagnostic centers need to invest heavily to increase the number of trained professionals by providing training to their employees.

The training and hiring of professionals increase the cost, which, in turn, will hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Pneumonia Testing Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pneumonia testing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the pneumonia testing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the pneumonia testing market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pneumonia testing market vendors

Pneumonia Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 709 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.13 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Acumen Diagnostics Pte Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Diamedica SIA, Hologic Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, LGC Group, Meridian Bioscience Inc., OpGen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Quidel Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Trinity Biotech Plc, Siemens AG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., and DiaSorin SpA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

